After months of rumours, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is now official, but that doesn't mean that Samsung doesn't still have some more tablets up its sleeve. We're expecting the unveiling of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sooner or later and it's the latter that has broken cover, sharing some new details as it goes.

Those looking to get their hands on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be pleased to know that their global versions have found their way through the FCC's suite of tests in the United States, and they've shared some key specifications along the way including how fast the new tablet will charge when plugged in.

Key specifications courtesy of the FCC

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+'s appearance in the FCC database was spotted by MySmartPrice and it gives us a good look at what we can expect from the unconfirmed tablet. For starters, it looks like we can be sure of Wi-Fi and 5G versions once the tablet ships, while there will also be support for the S-Pen and a keyboard. A dual-camera setup will be offered around the back as rumours had already claimed, and 45W fast charging will be offered via the built-in USB-C charging port.

Previous leaks have already suggested that the tablet will have a large 12.4-inch display and a fingerprint scanner, but other details aren't quite so certain. Three color options have been touted while it's also been suggested that Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chip will be what powers the new tablet.

As for the smaller 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE, that hasn't been found in the FCC database yet but that's expected to only have a single camera, so those looking for the best photo-taking experience from their tablet should probably look further up the lineup.

Samsung of course hasn't confirmed that either of these tablets exists let alone a release date. But it's now as good as confirmed that at least one of them is on the way relatively soon. With this new FCC arrival, it seems likely that a launch within weeks is in the cards.