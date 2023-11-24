Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $700 $1100 Save $400 For those who want something more than the norm, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a whopping display, perfect for media consumption and productivity. This beast normally sells for $1100, but it's currently on sale for $700. While not cheap, when you consider how huge the screen is and how powerful the specs are, it's worth getting. $700 at Best Buy

There are a lot of tablets available right now, with the iPad being the first model most people think of. Samsung also makes some incredible slates, including the massive Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This tablet will take your productivity to the next level through smooth multitasking thanks to the giant 14.6-inch display and Samsung DeX.

The best part of this tablet is the current price: it usually sells for $1100 for the 128GB model, but it's currently on sale for $700 at Best Buy. That's $400 off, which is a substantial savings. This is the model to buy if you want a powerful tablet that'll make everyone else jealous.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra this Black Friday

There are so many things that make this a fantastic tablet. The most noticeable of these benefits is the size of the display. It's 14.6 inches, which is one of the biggest tablets you'll find. That giant screen has a whopping 2960 x 1848 resolution, making everything you do on the tablet look bright and vibrant.

Samsung also included a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM, which is enough power to support the multitasking capabilities of the giant display and Samsung DeX features. You'll certainly never need to worry about running out of screen space, so it's nice to know the tablet is powerful enough to support the big display.

In the Pocket-lint review, we were fond of the tablet: "The Tab S8 Ultra is a big, powerful and speedy tablet that's fantastic for getting work done on, and amazing for consuming media. There's no getting away from its size being big and cumbersome, and it does command quite the price tag, but it's still a brilliant, big tablet that may just suit some people down to the ground," it reads.

The 128GB of storage space should be more than enough for most people. If you need more space, the 256GB version is also on sale for $400 off - currently $800.

The S-Pen support adds to the cool stuff offered by the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It comes with Samsung's advanced stylus in the box, helping you get even more done. If you're an artist sick of struggling with small tablets, you'll definitely appreciate the S8 Ultra and what it offers.

Our review summarizes the usefulness of this massive tablet well: "If you see yourself using a tablet to create - whether it be digital artwork, video editing, or writing - the big screen and stylus make it a compelling canvas for those kinds of tasks."

So, if you're looking for a great graphic design or note-taking tablet this Black Friday, this model is a productivity powerhouse at an impressive discount that you won't want to miss.

