Samsung's 2022 flagship tablets were announced in the form of the Tab S8 range. Within that range, there's the standard Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra models, so how does each of the trio's feature set differ - and is it more than just screen size differences?

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the smallest of the three tablets in the Tab S8 line up, offering an 11-inch LCD display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There's an S Pen Stylus included in the box too. See Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 on Amazon

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S8+ sits in the middle of the Tab S8 range with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display. It runs on the same processor as the S8, but it has a larger battery and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Like the Tab S8, it has an S Pen stylus included in the box. See the Samsung Galaxy S8+ on Amazon

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sits at the top of the company's flagship tablets, and it not only offers the largest display of the three models, but the best specs too. It's got a huge battery, a powerful chipset, dual front-facing cameras and an included S Pen stylus. See the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on Amazon

Screen

S8: 11-inch LCD panel, WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 - 276ppi), up to 120Hz refresh rate

S8+: 12.4-inch AMOLED panel, WQXGA+ resolution (2800 x 1752 - 266ppi), up to 120Hz refresh

S8 Ultra: 14.6-inch AMOLED panel, WQXGA+ resolution (2960 x 1848 - 240ppi), up to 120Hz refresh

The principal difference between each tablet is its screen size: the S8 is the smallest, at 11 inches; the S8+ is the middle size, at 12.4 inches; the S8 Ultra tops the three with its 14.6-inch display. Resolution increases per size, as you can see in the specification above, ensuring a crisp view regardless of which option you pick.

That's not all, though, as the 'entry-level' S8 model features an LCD display, while the S8+ and S8 Ultra feature AMOLED panels - the latter ought to offer a wider colour spectrum, deeper blacks and cleaner whites - and all panels deliver a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (double that of the standard, meaning smoother visuals for scrolling, gaming, and the like).

Design

S8: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm / 503g (Wi-Fi) / 507g (5G)

S8+: 185 x 285 x 5.7mm / 567g (Wi-Fi) / 572g (5G)

S8 Ultra: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm / 726g (Wi-Fi) / 728g (5G)

All: 'Graphite' finish / S8 & S8+ only: 'Silver' and 'Pink Gold' finish options

S8: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner / S8+ & Ultra: Under display scanner

Relative to the screen size, of course, are slight design shifts between the three slates. The S8, being the smallest tablet of the trio, is actually the thickest. As the screen size expands, so the physical thickness dwindles by some points of a millimetre. The S8 Plus is particularly slender, at just 5.5mm - far slimmer than current flagship phones.

There are Wi-Fi only and 5G versions of each device, the choice being yours. The addition of mobile connectivity obviously requires more components and, therefore, the weight increase is pushed up - but only to a minor degree.

All three tablets feature fingerprint scanning for sign-in and payment options, but that's a side-mounted one for the S8 - the S8+ and Ultra both feature under-display scanners as part and parcel of the AMOLED panel deal.

Oddly enough the S8 Ultra is only available in a 'Graphite' finish (as are the other two tablets), with the silver and pink options only available on the smaller-scale slates.

Hardware

All: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

S8: 8000mAh battery, 45W fast-charging, no wireless charging

S8+: 10,090mAh battery, 45W fast-charging, no wireless charging

S8 Ultra: 11,200mAh battery, 45W fast-charging, no wireless charging

All: Google Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4 Tab software

All: 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage options

S8 Ultra only: 16GB RAM option, 512GB storage option

In terms of what's under the hood, there's top-tier hardware only. Unlike the S22 series of phones that arrived in the same year, all the tablets get Qualcomm hardware. The S23 series of phones are all Qualcomm too - and the latest chip too - but the S8 tablet range still offers the flagship hardware that was available when they launched.

In terms of longevity, you can likely expect similar innings from a battery perspective irrelevant of which size tablet you pick. That's because as the screen sizes increase so, too, do the battery capacities of each device - as outlined in detail above - with each offering 45W fast charging. Note there's no wireless charging available in any option.

In addition to the top-end processor, the minimum RAM specification is a decent 8GB, increasing to a 12GB option for all, but only the Ultra gets a 16GB option. The storage capacity is reflected in a similar way: 128GB or 256GB are the standard, with only the Ultra offering 512GB. Thankfully all three products will offer microSD expansion to increase that considerably if you so wish - a feature that's good to see here.

Cameras

All: 13MP (with autofocus), 6MP ultra-wide

S8 & S8+ front-facing cameras: 12MP / S8 Ultra: 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide

Tablets aren't exactly the kings of cameras, which is just fine, but all three slates have a straightforward 13-megapixel main camera and 6MP wide-angle.

The only point of difference? It's only the Ultra that delivers dual cameras to the front of the device; the S8 & S8+ only have the single selfie camera on board.

Accessories

All: S Pen stylus included in the box

All: Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover - sold separately

S8 & S8+ only: Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Note View Cover, Strap Cover - sold separately

All three slates include Samsung's S Pen stylus in the box - not always the case with competitor products - meaning you can use your finger or pen to sketch, draw, illustrate or command the tablet as you need.

Another key part of the Tab S8 series falls to optional accessories. Beyond just being a window to watching content, there are keyboard accessories for each size to transform the experience into more of a laptop-replacement device.

Other accessory options add a protective cover or stand or strap, so there's a lot of versatility.