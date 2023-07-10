Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $420 $600 Save $180 Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day fun with a $180 discount on the beloved Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. $420 at Best Buy

Prime Day is an Amazon shopping day, but other retailers have started to join the fun. Best Buy currently has the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $180 off the regular price. Even at the full $600 price tag, this is a tablet worth owning, but at $420, it's as close to a no-brainer as you'll find while shopping for a deal on Prime Day.

What makes the Galaxy Tab S7 FE great?

The first thing you'll notice about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the massive 12.4-inch display. This is no pocket-sized tablet. It's a device designed to get things done, and it's a good option for artists because of the S-Pen that comes with it. You can draw, paint, and do anything else your creative instincts tell you with the handy stylus. The screen is high-resolution, too, at 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Additionally, the specs are solid. The Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 processor can handle life's daily tasks, high-end gaming, and more. It has 128GB of internal storage for keeping your movies, music, and other media on the tablet. There's a microSD slot, so you can add more if you run out of space. Add in the 6GB of RAM, and you have a capable tablet for the price.

Depending on how you use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you can expect up to 11 hours of battery life from the 10,090mAh powerhouse.

Put all this stuff together, and it makes sense that the tablet has a 4.8 rating on Best Buy from 740 reviews and plenty of positive reviews from tech critics around the web.