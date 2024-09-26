Key Takeaways Samsung has introduced the Tab S10 series built for Galaxy AI support.

Tab S10 models run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ processor.

Both tablets offer RAM up to 16GB, 512GB storage, and a 11,200 mAh battery.

Samsung has pulled the curtain back on its Tab S10 tablet series. This year, the tech giant is releasing two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra, alongside its Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Both tablets are built from the ground up to leverage Galaxy AI, and launch in October starting at $999.

Following the release of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI this year, Samsung brought its on-device AI suite to devices from 2023 and 2022. This includes everything in the Galaxy S23 series, the S23 FE, the Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9. Samsung says it then designed the Tab S10 with Galaxy AI in mind. At launch, the two new tablets provide support for features like "Circle to Search," "Live Translate," and "Transcript Assist." However, after briefly going hands-on with Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, I wondered, “where's the base Tab S10?”

Related 7 preloaded Samsung Galaxy apps I can't live without There is no need to download alternatives because these 7 preinstalled Samsung Galaxy apps are the best at what they do.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series moves away from Qualcomm's chipset

In an interesting pivot, Tab S10 utilizes MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ processor

Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung's Tab S10+ is the 2024 entry-level tablet, built to support Galaxy AI. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, Tab S10+ Brand Samsung Storage 256GB, 512GB Operating System Android 14 Battery 10,090mAh Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 13-megapixel, 12-megapixel Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Measurements 7.2 x 11.2 x .22-inches Colors Moonstone Grey, Platinum Silver Expandable Storage Up to 1TB Weight 20oz (556g) IP rating IP68 RAM 12GB Expand $999 at Samsung

The new Tab S10 series looks incredibly familiar if you've used the Tab S9+ or Tab S9 UItra. Starting with the Tab S10+, you'll find a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, while the higher-end Tab S10 Ultra retains the same 14.6-inch screen size of its predecessor. Both devices' overall look, shape, and feel like a throwback to Samsung's design philosophy from prior years. The Tab S10+ measures 7.2 x 11.2 x .22-inches and weighs 20oz (185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6 mm) (571g), while the Ultra model comes in at 8.2 x 11.2 x .21 inches and 25.6oz (208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm) (718g). 2024's tablets are available in moonstone gray and platinum silver options. Plus, users also gain access to the Galaxy S Pen for writing and drawing. Samsung's Tab S10+ starts at $999.

Close

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chip powers both tablets this year. This processor provides four cores clocked at 2.0GHz speeds and three cores at 2.85GHz, and is a notable departure from Samsung's typical reliance on Qualcomm's high-performance chipset for its tablet line. Using an octa-core processor built to power Galaxy AI, I'm intrigued to see what sort of performance benchmarks the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra are capable of reaching.

Further, the Tab S10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. If you need more RAM or storage, the Tab S10 Ultra supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The lower-end model supports Wi-Fi 6E, while the S10 Ultra works with Wi-Fi 7. Regarding the battery, this year's tablets feature an 11,200 mAh cell. Samsung claims both models support up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge. Finally, if you're keen on taking photos with either tablet or are using them for video conferencing, both feature a 13-megapixel primary rear lens and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Related Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is here to erase the Galaxy Fold 6 from your wishlist Google is back with a refreshed Pixel 9 Pro Fold that aims to solve many of the original Pixel Fold's issues.

Galaxy AI is the main talking point across the Tab S10 line

Whether you're interested in Galaxy AI or not, Samsung wants you to use it

It's worth noting that most of the specs and features are from last year's models- the company was adamant that the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra were built from the ground up for Galaxy AI. If you've used any Galaxy smartphone from 2023 or this year, chances are you're already familiar with Samsung's on-device AI technology. The company is going one step further for its tablet series this year and is building an on-board Galaxy AI button onto the attachable keyboard for Tab S10 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung's Galaxy S10 Ultra is a high-end tablet from the company's 2024 suite of devices. Built to use Galaxy AI, the Tab S10 Ultra supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Its powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, with four cores clocked at 2.0GHz speeds and three cores at 2.85GHz. Brand Samsung Storage 1TB Operating System Android 14 Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 13 megapixels, 12 megapixels Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Measurements 8.2 x 11.2 x .21-inches Expandable Storage 1TB Weight 25.6oz RAM 16GB Expand

When I tried the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and its Galaxy AI suite, tapping the button on the keyboard launched a landing page on the device. From there, I could manually select prompts such as Joke of the Day or the MLB's schedule, which pulls from local information. However, voice commands are the more intuitive method of interacting with Galaxy AI. Using the same button prompt, I asked Bixby to text someone in my contacts to give them an ETA on my arrival. Alternatively, I asked it to take my picture in five sections. With little to no delay, the Tab S10 Ultra quickly brought up its rear-facing camera, began a five-second countdown, and snapped a quick picture.

The Tab S10 series also supports Galaxy AI's generative image support, including "Sketch to Image." Sitting down with the S Pen, I drafted a rough sketch of a picture. Galaxy AI then creates a selection of generative AI images based on the original sketch. I'm not much of an artist, so I don't see myself using this feature. Instead, Chat Assist will likely be far more beneficial to my workflow since it helps draft emails. Live Transcribe is also a boon to my productivity, saving me time from having to transcribe audio recordings manually.

Related 8 reasons to buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab over an iPad If you’re buying a new tablet, here’s why you should choose a Samsung Android tablet over an Apple iPad.

There's no standard Tab S10 in sight this year

Samsung appears to be killing off the base S-series tablet

At this point, you may be wondering why I haven't mentioned the base Tab S10 -- that's because, this year, there isn't one. Samsung has decided to kill off its entry-level model from its Tab S10 series, and there hasn't been an official statement why.

Samsung likely assumed the Tab S10 would be too expensive to bring to market given its feature set and that it would underperform compared to the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra regarding sales. The other more likely possibility is that a future Tab S10 FE could serve as the default base model while Samsung sunsets the former entry-level device.

With such tepid improvements, I'm left wondering if the Tab S10 series is worth the upgrade. Anyone who has already bought into the Tab S9 series is covered in accessing Galaxy AI. With no meaningful changes to the camera, storage, or RAM, Tab S10 seems more catered towards anyone purchasing an Android tablet for the first time. However, for the price of the Tab S10+, there are other options outside of the Android world that likely to boast better performance.