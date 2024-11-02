Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series features AI as the core component of tablets and starts at $1,000.

Samsung fans, listen up -- especially if you've been toying with the idea of getting your hands on one of the newer Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets. The series was revealed a few months ago at a Samsung launch event and featured two different tablets : the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10+. The Tab S10 Ultra is a bit larger than the Tab S10+, but both tablets have plenty of overlapping features -- though with a $200 price discrepancy. This year, as with most product launches hitting the market, the features lean heavily into AI.

Galaxy AI will lead the way a lot in terms of how the tablets will speed up their processing. The Tab S10 series is the first to feature AI as the basis, rather than having AI features added to OS updates. As noted by MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, "The Galaxy Tab S10 series is Samsung's first tablet built with AI enhancements available right out of the box, and it's the latest addition to the Galaxy AI family." Galaxy AI was released this year alongside the Galaxy S24 series .

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available, but are any of them worth forking over $1,000 from your wallet? There's a lot to like with these new tablets, not only for your everyday scrolling, but also for other more work-intensive tasks. Here are the best features of the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

1 Galaxy AI even has its own button

You're going to be pushed to use it

Consider what's under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S10 series -- Samsung switched from its long-time partner Qualcomm and went with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip for both devices. It offers three cores that max out at 2.85GHz and four cores with speeds up to 2.0GHz. This processor is built to handle the AI workloads you'll ask of these tablets.

Because they knew people were coming to these for the AI specifically, Samsung streamlined how to access it. As with previous models of the Galaxy Tab, there's a detachable keyboard that comes with it. But, for the first time, there's a built-in Galaxy AI button on the keyboard for the Tab S10 Ultra.

It's only available on the S10 Ultra Book Cover keyboard, but hitting it takes you to the Galaxy AI platform where you can search or ask Galaxy AI-specific questions to learn more. In other words, it eliminates having to open up apps like Gemini or ChatGPT.

Another incredible AI feature it boasts is 3D Map View. It works as a smart home device by recognizing the other smart home devices in the home and laying out a 3D map of their locations throughout the house.

2 Note Assist to help you jot stuff down

Now you can get your notes down faster

As with many of the features of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the best are the ones that focus on AI. Note Assist is among them, and it assists you while you take notes (surprising, right?). Utilizing the S Pen, which is one of the main accessories you'll use with a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or Tab S10+, the tablet will recognize that you're taking notes and try and help you with them, either through auto-formatting or summarizing, so you don't have to.

It's ideal for people constantly attending meetings or classes -- the note summaries can help them study or even be shared with others. It will even provide automated transcripts if you ask it to. There's also a PDF Overlay Translation feature that works with Note Assist that overlays PDFs to translate them for you. Galaxy AI will also clean up messy handwriting with the Handwriting Help feature.

If you're struggling to scratch down some notes, you can actually scribble them down haphazardly and have AI decipher them later.

3 The latest display you're sure to love

What you're looking at is what you've dreamed of

Who wouldn't want a nicer screen to look at? When you think of other tablets known for their displays, like Apple's iPad with its Liquid Retina Display, they're easy to use indoors and out. Samsung met that with its Dynamic AMOLED 2x technology for the 12.4-inch display for the Tab S10+ and the 14.6-inch display of the Tab S10 Ultra. These feature anti-reflective displays with a reduced refresh rate and minimal glare.

If you want to use it by the beach or the pool, it also has an IP68 waterproof rating.

Both tablets are protected by an aluminum exterior that wraps around their rounded corners to protect them from scrapes and scratches. Each tablet in the series has four speakers built into it that supports Dialogue Boost, which blocks out the surrounding noise and amplifies the voices coming through it.

The touchscreen controls are ultra-sensitive, making them react to any way your finger or S Pen moves.

4 Battery life built to impress

All that AI needs extra juice

If a long-lasting battery is high on your wish list, you have your priorities straight. The Tab S10 Ultra has an 11,200 mAh, 45W battery, and the Tab S10+ has a 10,090 mAH, 45W battery.

Samsung says you can get 16 hours of video playback on one charge, which is impressive for a tablet with this much AI power. This has an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU charging when it is compared to the Tab S9 Ultra. Simply, it's built to run and charge fast.

Both tablets feature Super-Fast Charging support, allowing you to use your device away from the power cord sooner. Samsung does remind users that their battery life will depend on the model and the environment the device is in.

You will get the best charging if you use Samsung-approved chargers, so ensure that's what you have.

5 Circle to Search comes from phone to tablet

This is one of the best features on the Samsung phones

Circle to Search makes looking something up lightning fast. Rather than going from an app to a browser, you can use your S Pen or finger to circle something on the spot, which will then prompt a search right then and there. You can translate text, images, videos with just two taps, which can move your search for knowledge to a much faster pace.

This was previously seen on other Google and Samsung phones, but it's finally being brought to the Galaxy Tab S10 series. If you happen to need answers to math problems or equations, Circle to Search will not only solve the problems for you but also explain the steps involved. It's an impressive resource for anyone studying or wanting answers quickly.

