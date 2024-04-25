Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers quality audio and an HD display, making it ideal for streaming and light gaming.

Tablets are such curious things; there is this superfluous quality to them where I always feel like they need to justify their existence. A tablet can't quite replace a smartphone, and only some can come close to replacing a laptop. The best tablets, however, enhance and support your other devices, finding ways to make life significantly easier and far more efficient.

In testing out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, the company's latest version of its budget-friendly series of tablets, I was wondering about its purpose (outside distracting a child while going out to eat, why tablets were created in the first place). It definitely offers plenty of value; the size and processing power are pretty ideal for the cost, and if you can get it on sale, it'll boost the value even more.

When it comes to purpose, though, there are some things the A9+ does well, and some things it's simply not designed for.

Specs, availability, and pricing

Is the A9+ worth the investment?

There are two notable draws to the Samsung tablet: its high refresh rate and low price. Paired together, it makes for a quality, budget-friendly device primed for providing entertainment that sounds great and looks good.

For $220 you'll get 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, while $270 doubles both metrics. The A9+ can handle some basic multitasking, although I wouldn't ask it to do too much simultaneously. 4GB of RAM improved upon the previous generation, giving it a much-needed boost, as does the 64GB storage. You can add a microSD card to the A9+ to add up to 1TB of extra storage.

It also boasts a FHD, 11-inch display, which also improves on the Galaxy A8. The A9+ is offered in your choice of three colors, although they're all pretty dull, in graphite, navy, and black. That there is no pink gold option is a knock for me.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Storage 64GB Memory 4GB Operating System Android Camera (Rear, Front) 8.0MP, 5.0MP Size 11in Headphone jack Yes Colors Graphite, silver, navy Expandable Storage MicroSD (Up to 1TB) Dimensions 168.7 x 257.1 x 6.9mm

Entertainment and gaming

Audio and display are designed for the streaming era

The tablet's strengths come out when you're streaming content or engaging in some light gaming. The thin bezel and full HD display make for a favorable viewing experience. I found the display bright and the colors vivid enough for intimate viewing. Contrast isn't ideal, but I chose to stay away from some darker content for the most part. I wouldn't recommend it for faithful viewing of prestige television, but I definitely could cozy up and stream Netflix for a few hours on end without complaint.

I definitely could cozy up and stream Netflix for a few hours on end without complaint.

The quality of the quad speakers is impressive. I find just about every smartphone as well as most TVs pretty irritating when it comes to playing sound; they're just not made for it, and the result can be uncomfortable for anyone sensitive to such tinny, abrasive noises. I don't know how often it would come up for most users, but if need be, playing sound directly from the tablet would suffice.

I imagine connecting to headphones or earbuds is in line for most users, especially if it's given to a child to use. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which adds more convenience when in need of a private listening party.

Notably, the A9+ supports Dolby Atmos, a feature I tried to take advantage of while using my Galaxy Buds watching content on Disney+. The emphasis on sound definitely gives this tablet added value if you need to spend a long time in transit or traveling.

Samsung's ecosystem is a comfortable galaxy

A boon for your Samsung devices

If the main purpose of the tablet is enjoying entertainment, then the secondary purpose is to optimize and integrate with other Samsung devices. With a Samsung smartphone, something I used to have, you can sync up your account with the tablet to receive messages and take calls.

It also stresses the ability to rapidly move files or content between your Samsung devices with the Quick Share feature.

It can act as a giant phone for you when you're at home on the couch and your phone is charging in another room. It also stresses the ability to rapidly move files or content between your Samsung devices with the Quick Share feature. With a bit of preparation, you can copy items on the tablet and paste them on to your other devices, although this function is limited to specific Samsung apps.

There is also integration for Galaxy Buds. When used on another device, like your phone, the tablet can automatically switch over your Buds whenever audio is triggered. Just like a Samsung smartphone, you can also cast your Galaxy Tab directly to your Samsung TV.

Being a Samsung device, the A9+ encourages use of SmartThings, Samsung's smart home hub. The value of the A9+ increases based on how much you utilize other devices and appliances within the Samsung universe. Depending on how many Samsung devices you own, all the extra Samsung-specific apps and services can feel like bloatware, especially if the Galaxy A9+ is the only Samsung device you own.

The multi-view feature, which allows you to use more than one app at a time on the A9+ display. Samsung DeX, is also available on the A9+. Overall, performance limits how useful both features are and, through trial and error, you'll need to figure out which apps are too taxing for the A9+ to keep up with. It's nice to have the option to use more than one app, or convert the A9+ into a makeshift laptop with DeX, but don't expect to be overly impressed.

All of this is to say that to get the most out of the tablet, you'll want to have at least some other Samsung devices. However, if you're so keen on optimizing your devices and increasing efficiency through a tablet, then the S-series, and not the budget-friendly model, may be the better choice.

Work, study, and content creation

The tablet lacks the power to support multitasking

While more potent than its predecessor, it's hard to see the A9+ providing enough power for most work or school related tasks. While streaming content and opening apps went smoothly, anything more complex than a basic mobile game started to tax the tablet. Beyond emailing, browsing, and navigating Google Docs, it's difficult to envision professional uses.

Additionally, the lack of Samsung's stylus, the S-pen, limits its overall functionality. While the front and rear cameras are convenient, they are not designed for quality content creation in mind. With an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front, it's more like casual cataloging. For any serious student or dedicated professional, there are better tablets to invest in.

I would definitely invest in a slimline, protective case for traveling. For lengthy plane trips or getaways where you aren't quite sure what the entertainment options are going to be, this recreational tablet makes for a worthy companion.

It makes a lot of sense to use it as a stationary display. The bright screen and small footprint make it handy in the kitchen, for example, pulling up recipes and assisting you in cooking meals. I wasn't taxing the tablet too much, but the battery boasts a long life. Be mindful to keep it charged if you need it for prolonged use, as it can take a few hours to get up to capacity if drained low.

Verdict: Pocket-lint approved... for entertainment

The price is right if you're in need of a tablet for entertainment, but I wouldn't recommend it if you need something for school or work. The display and impressive audio cater to streaming and playing games, and a decent battery life will support you on the go.