If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone , you're one of millions around the world who own one of the top Android phones on the market. The Samsung Galaxy is the second most popular phone in the United States and the most popular phone globally, with many different versions carrying unique features that set them apart from other Android devices. The use of Galaxy S Pen to jot down notes, the incredible colors of the display, Quick Share, and anti-glare images are all huge advantages of the Samsung Galaxy compared to other phones.

The latest version, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has all of those features.

What Samsung Galaxy users may not realize is that they get more with the phone besides the supreme phone and all the features that come with it. While most Android users use the Google Play Store to download apps and games from, the Galaxy Store also offers plenty of downloads -- plus it's natively built into your phone. But, there are apps made exclusive to the Galaxy Store that you can't download from the Google Play Store.

If it's the first time you're hearing about this, it may come as a surprise that there are even built-in perks from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Here are some of my favorites and why you should consider using it if you own a Galaxy phone or device.

Samsung Galaxy Store The Samsung Galaxy Store is an app marketplace available to Galaxy device users. It has apps and benefits exclusive to Galaxy users. The software is installed on each Galaxy device. See at Galaxy Store

1 There are streaming service deals

Get major savings just by signing up through Galaxy Store

Peacock

You can download pretty much any streaming service through the Galaxy Store. So, if you want to add Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Tubi, Shutter, and more, you can download them to your phone or tablet and stream from the device.

One perk of using the Galaxy Store is that it occasionally offers promos you won't find in other app marketplaces. Right now, there's a limited-time Peacock Premium deal at no extra cost.

This opens up the possibility of watching NFL and Big Ten basketball games on top of all the NBC programming and Peacock exclusive shows you want.

Normally, Peacock Premium is $8 per month or $80 per year. But, by downloading the app through the Galaxy Store and signing up for an account, Galaxy users can get three free months of the streaming service. This opens up the possibility of watching NFL and Big Ten basketball games on top of all the NBC programming and Peacock exclusive shows you want. Peacock can be used on your smart TV as well, so you can sign up for it on your Galaxy device and then log into your account on your smart TV. The more screen space, the better.

Peacock isn't the only streaming service that offers user discounts on the Galaxy Store. Netflix has offered discounts and exclusive content in the past. Recently, Galaxy Store offered exclusive clips from Squid Game Season 2 to Galaxy users before the show released its second season.

Peacock TV NBC's movie and TV show streaming service with access to original shows, live sports, news coverage, and more. See at Samsung

2 Get your finances in order with Chime

This deal won't last for very long, though

Alexander Grey / Unsplash

Another current perk of using the Samsung Galaxy Store comes with the Chime app. Chime is a mobile banking app that offers a fee-free checking account and lets you get paid earlier than traditional banks. There are no minimum balance fees, and its Credit Builder feature helps you improve your credit score through regular, on-time payments.

The current deal stands as follows: if you download the Chime app through the Galaxy Store and open up a checking account, Chime will put $200 into your account for free. There's nothing else you need to do besides sign up.

3 There are even benefits for gamers

Get free promotions or money off for exclusive games

Qualcomm

Many people will use app marketplaces to download games for their devices. There are exclusive games available to Galaxy users if you log in through the Galaxy Store. For example, Phase 10, which is a card game available on the Galaxy Store, is offering $3 off if you install it through the Galaxy Store.

You can scroll through the Galaxy Store's game section to see what's available to download -- something is absolutely sure to strike your fancy. Some games are exclusive to the Galaxy Store, meaning you won't find them on Google Play or the Apple App Store. If you tap into an app's description, it'll tell you if it's a Galaxy Store exclusive, and only then can you go brag to your Pixel and iPhone friends.

However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy games from other marketplaces, but exclusives often come with special perks just for Galaxy users.

4 Customize your device

The My Galaxy tab lets you dive into your personalization

In the Galaxy Store, you can take customization a short step further. You can make changes to how your phone or tablet looks from the store itself, rather than from the settings of your actual device. Here's how:

Open up the Samsung Galaxy Store app. Log into your account. Choose the My Galaxy tab at the top right of the screen. Choose how you want to customize your device.

You can change the theme of your Galaxy device by setting an overall stylistic choice for how it looks. There are paid themes, which you can choose to pay for through your account. But there are also free ones that you can apply to your system. If you ever want to switch back to a previous theme, just touch and hold an empty area on the screen, tap Themes when the menu pops up, go to Menu, then Purchased Items, and pick the one you want to restore.

You can also personalize your device even more by customizing the font through the Galaxy Store.

5 Getting apps and themes is quicker

You don't have to download and install

Samsung / Pocket-lint

If you use the Google Play Store, you'll need to click on an app, download it, and then install it onto your device to have it in your account. Getting an app on the Galaxy Store is much quicker -- if you're searching through the system for an app that you want to download, all you need to do is tap and hold onto the icon for the app. That alone will start the download.

It completely eliminates the need to take a few extra steps and gets you to use your app quicker. This might seem tedious, but if you go through games like I do, it's just another nice convenience.

There are other features of the actual Galaxy Store that make using it simpler than other marketplaces. As I pointed out earlier, you can pull up a menu by just touching and holding an empty area of the Galaxy Store interface. You don't have to go to the top of the screen and click into your account and open up the larger menu every time. These little time savers show the thought that was put into the Galaxy Store.

