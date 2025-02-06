Summary The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a stunning design with minimized bezels and rounded edges.

The phone's camera quality is top-notch, offering great performance across the board.

While lacking major new features, it's great for users upgrading from older Galaxy S series phones.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be one of the best smartphones of 2025.

It looks great thanks to its minimized bezels and more rounded design, feels solid, and snaps excellent photos that rival the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro -- it's the complete package. On the other hand, the phone is nearly identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and embodies the rapidly plateauing high-end smartphone perfectly.

Any way you look at it, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a boring handset technology enthusiasts like myself don't have many reasons to get excited about. There's no flashy new feature this year like a questionably useful dedicated camera button, and while the design upgrades are welcome, they're undeniably subtle. Oh, and those new AI features Samsung is pushing? They aren't great.

But you know what? That's okay to some extent. If you're moving from a Galaxy S24 Ultra to the S25 Ultra, there isn't a lot to get excited about here. But if you're a Galaxy S20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, or even S23 Ultra user, you'll really feel the upgrades here. And in today's market where people are hanging onto their smartphones for several years before upgrading, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a top-tier package.

Recommended Galaxy S25 Ultra The highest-end variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 Ultra ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.9-inch display, and a quad camera setup. Pros & Cons Stunning design

Snaps great photos

Minimized bezels look great Very similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Now Brief isn't great

Most Galaxy AI features aren't useful $1300 at Samsung

See Our Process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs