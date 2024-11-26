Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to have rounded corners, departing from the 90-degree angle design of the S24 Ultra.

The phone's new look seems to complement the new One UI 7 user interface, incorporating rounded design elements reminiscent of iOS.

The leaked video likely showcases a prototype, so final design changes may occur before the phone's official launch early next year.

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S25 series early next year and, of course, the closer we get to its reveal, the more leaks that are starting to appear. Now, in what is our best look at the unrevealed phone yet, a new video leak offers a pretty good impression of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra could look like.

A video titled "S24 Ultra definitely" was posted on Reddit recently, and according to reliable leaker Ice Universe, it's "obviously" the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The video shows a close-up look of the phone being moved around. The most significant noticeable change? That would be its rounded corners not seen on the current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has 90-degree angle corners.

New S25 Ultra design compliments its revamped UI

Samsung seems to be adopting some of the iPhone's design elements

The phone shown in the video is likely a prototype and not the final version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but given how close we are to next year's rumored launch, the final device could end up being very similar.

The new rounded aesthetic seems to complement Samsung's new One UI 7 user interface, which features rounded design elements similar to iOS. It also confirms that the Galaxy S25 is following in the iPhone's footsteps and is adopting its frame-style rounded corners. This new look for the S25 was also revealed in recent leaked dummy unit pictures of the smartphone. I'm all for this change, as I find phones with rounded edges much more comfortable to hold and use with one hand. Google recently made similar design changes to its smartphone line with the Pixel 9 series.

The phone appears to have a glossy silver finish and Samsung's signature camera setup, which looks similar to what's already on the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy 25 Ultra will likely feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, too. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be announced early next year, possibly in January.