Apple is also rumored to launch a slim iPhone called the "iPhone 17 Air" next year.

The specifications of a potential Galaxy S25 Slim are uncertain at this time.

Samsung is gearing up to release its new Galaxy S25 lineup early next year. But, a new rumor suggests there could be another surprise new Samsung phone coming out before next summer.

According to South Korea's ET News, Samsung could be releasing a "Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim" in the second quarter of 2025 between April and June (via The Verge). Not much is known about Samsung's slim phone, but it might already have a fierce competitor.

Apple is also rumored to be releasing a slim phone next year

Are slim phones the new mini phones?

Samsung isn't the only phone manufacturer potentially releasing a slim phone next year. For months, Apple has been rumored to be working on a slim phone for its 2025 iPhone lineup, reportedly called the "iPhone 17 Air." It's rumored the slimmer iPhone will replace the iPhone Plus in Apple's lineup. So perhaps Samsung is trying to jump the gun and launch a competitor to the iPhone 17 Air before Apple has even had a chance to reveal it.

Smartprix is reporting the listing of a new smartphone on the GSMA IMEI database with the market name "Galaxy" and the model number "SM-S937U" which could be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Not much is known about Samsung's slim phone, and its unclear what the size of the screen could be and how much it might weigh, and if compromises are being made to the performance of the device to attain its slimness.

Will slim become the new mini?

All this talk of slim phones just reminds me of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini. Those were small, handy devices, but Apple gave up on them with the release of the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022 due to low sales.

Will slim become the new mini? I don't know, but depending on how slim Samsung and Apple decide to make its supposed new phones next year, hopefully it's not slim enough that it will just fall out of your hands with the smallest gust of wind. My fingers are crossed these slim phones are not susceptible to bending either, because we all know how that went a decade ago for the iPhone 6.