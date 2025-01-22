Summary Samsung has officially revealed the Galaxy S25 and S25+ at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are available for pre-order now, starting at $800 and $1000 respectively, and release February 7.

The phones are similar to the S24 series, but feature a customized version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor specifically tailored for the S25 series.

At its recent Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 and S25+. The South Korean tech giant also announced its more premium alternative, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which you can read about here.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. Both devices utilize AMOLED 2x technology and offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the entire S25 lineup, and Samsung collaborated with Qualcomm to enhance the chip's performance and efficiency exclusively for the S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ will launch on February 7 and are available for pre-order now in four colorways: silver shadow, navy, icy blue, and mint. The Galaxy S25 starts at $800, and the S25+ at $1,000. Prices have not increased this year and remain the same as the S24 series. You can check out the full specifications for both phones below.

Galaxy S25 The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and new Galaxy AI features.

Galaxy S25+ The Samsung Galaxy 25+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and new Galaxy AI features.

The new phones are very reminiscent of the S24 series

The base model Galaxy S25 now starts at 12GB of RAM

Apart from size and weight, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are nearly identical devices. Both have the same rear triple camera setup featuring a primary 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom.

Both phones this year start at 12GB of RAM, an upgrade from the base S24, which starts at 8GB. Storage-wise, the Galaxy S25 is available in 128GB and 256GB models, while the Galaxy S25+ is available in 256GB and 512GB versions. The battery sizes remain unchanged from the S24 series. The S25 has a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25+ has a 4,900mAh battery.

The phones feature Samsung’s Android 15 skin, One UI 7, which comes with new personalized Galaxy AI features and Google Gemini integration. The AI feature that stood out the most to me was Now Brief, which summarizes your day in the morning and recaps it in the evening. There are also new AI photo editing tools, like Portrait Studio, which transform a photo into a 3D cartoon, watercolor painting, sketch, and more.

Galaxy S25 Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.2-inch RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel f/2.2 Rear camera f/1.8 50-megapixel wide,f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and f/2.4 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Weight 5.7oz Charge speed 25w Super Fast Charging Price $800 Release 2025 Expand

Galaxy S25+ The Samsung Galaxy 25+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and new Galaxy AI features. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.9-inch RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,900mAh Ports USB-C Front camera f/2.2 12-megapixel Rear camera f/1.8 50-megapixel wide,f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and f/2.4 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Weight 6.7oz Charge speed 45w Super Fast Charging 2.0 Price $1000 Release 2025 Expand

"With One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalized AI experiences with privacy in mind at every turn." Samsung said in a press release. "It’s the starting point of a shared vision with Google to imagine Android with AI at the core, bringing together developers and partners from around the world."

After going hands-on with the devices in San Jose, I feel that compared to last year's Galaxy S24 phones, that the S25 and S25+ offer little new. If you’re using a Galaxy S23, S22, or even an older iPhone, the upgrade may be worth it simply for the snappier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ launch on February 7, and you can pre-order the devices now on Samsung’s website.

