Summary Leaked renders of the Galaxy 25 Ultra, Galaxy 25+ and Galaxy S25 show off what the final phone designs could look like.

The newly leaked renders also give us a glimpse at what the default wallpapers could be like on the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S25 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

The launch of the Galaxy S25 series is right around the corner. While there isn't much official information out there on the phones, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors. Samsung is expected to officially unveil its new phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California. But until then, a new leak is giving us a fresh look at what the Galaxy S25 series could look like.

The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture, which shared new renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25. If you're familiar with the Galaxy S24 series, not a lot may seem different at first glance, but the phones have a new rounded design and more pronounced cameras.

Additionally, the leaked renders feature the devices in a new clear silicon case (it's unclear if this is an official Samsung case or from a third-party manufacturer). You can check out the leaked render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra below.

The leaks provides a new look at the default wallpapers too

Plus Qi2 magnetic charging could be coming to the S25 series

The leaked renders from WinFuture.de also offer a glimpse at the potential new default wallpapers coming with the Galaxy S25 series. The image above shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the left, and the Galaxy S25 on the right. To me, they already look a lot better than the wallpapers that came with the Galaxy S24 series. I like that the S-shaped design that matches the phone's color.

Another new exciting tidbit from this leak is that the clear silicon cases by Samsung for the phones reportedly have a magnetic ring, further fueling speculation that Samsung's new devices will support Qi2 magnetic charging. According to this leak, the Galaxy S25 series will be able to charge wirelessly with up to 25 watts thanks to Qi2. The magnetic rings in the cases are extremely reminiscent of the ones found in Apple's MagSafe cases.

Whether all this is true will soon be determined, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event revealing all the phones will take place on January 22 at 1pm EST / 10 am PT. You can catch a live stream of the event on Samsung's website or YouTube channel. The company is also running a special promotion to get a $50 Samsung credit and a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card for entering to reserve the phone.