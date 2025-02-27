Summary The Galaxy S25 Edge could be unveiled on April 16 during an online-only Unpacked event. One UI 7 is also rumored to be going live in April for the S24 series.

The phone is rumored to go on sale in May with color options of light blue, black, and silver.

Possible specs for the S25 Edge include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung leaks just keep coming. Shortly after information surfaced about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , Z Flip 7 , and the release timeline for One UI 7 , new details are emerging regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge .

According to the South Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be unveiled on April 16. Reportedly, there won't be a major in-person launch event for the device, as Samsung is opting for an online-only Unpacked event.

An unveiling on April 16 makes sense, especially since a Samsung executive previously commented about the S25 Edge coming "around April" (via Android Authority). The report also indicates that the phone will be available for purchase in May and come in light blue, black, and silver.

Galaxy S25 The base model of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.2-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.2-inch RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Expand $800 at Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge could be 6.4mm thick

It's possible One UI 7 for the S24 series could be rolled out close to the S25 Edge reveal

The Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in January, after the company's presentation focused on the Galaxy S25 series . The phone's surprise reveal was reminiscent of Apple's famous "One More Thing..." moments at the end of its presentations. Samsung revealed the device's slim design but gave no other details about its launch date or specifications.

Fast-forward to now, and based on some credible leaks , the Galaxy S25 Edge could measure just 6.4mm thick, which is 0.8mm thinner than the Galaxy S25, which is 7.2mm thick. The phone could have a 6.7-inch OLED display and be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Camera-wise, it will likely sport a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary lens.

Given a recent leak hinting that One UI 7 for the S24 series will be released alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge in April, I'm starting to believe that is the likely course of action Samsung is taking with the roll-out of its major software update and new slim smartphone. Most of this information is based on leaks, so take it with an air of skepticism, but it seems April might be a big month for Galaxy fans.