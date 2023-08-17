Is that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starting to feel like old news? Already itching to upgrade? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to arrive in the first few weeks of 2024 and details are already starting to leak. Following a recent specs dump, another new leak suggests that the phone won't be much lighter than its predecessor - despite being made of weight-saving titanium.

With both Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra both expected to adopt a new titanium frame, some had hoped that we would see the handsets shed some pounds compared to the models that they will replace in their respective lineups. But in the case of the latter, that might not be the case at all. We're told to expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to weigh 233g.

Little by little

If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is. The current Samsung flagship weighs in at 234g, so while next year's model is set to get lighter it's highly likely anyone is ever going to notice the savings.

This is all according to information shared by the prolific X leaker Ice Universe, at least. According to them, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a titanium allow middle frame but still be surprisingly hefty.

That 233g figure isn't the end of the world of course, but it will no doubt be disappointing to those who had hoped that the biggest phone of Samsung's flagship lineup would be significantly lighter thanks to the use of titanium.

It's worth remembering that this point that the Galaxy S23 Ultra used aluminum for its frame, a material that is already lighter than the stainless steel you'll find wrapped around Apple's high-end models. And it's possible that any weight savings made here are being eaten up by the addition of heavier components elsewhere. Time will tell, of course.

We might have to wait a little while before we get confirmation of what's going on here, though. Samsung isn't likely to announce its new models until January or February. But that being said, and with the Samsung leaks as they are, it's possible everything will become clear much sooner than then.