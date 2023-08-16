It's going to be months before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 lineup of phones but the leaks are already starting to pop up ahead of time. The latest appears to have outed a number of key specifications for the phone that will sit at the very top of Samsung's lineup.

That phone will surely be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and renowned leaker Yogesh Brar has shared details that cover a range of aspects including the phone's camera system, battery and charging capabilities, and the silicon that will power the whole thing.

Some familiar specs, some all-new

According to Brar, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport four cameras around the back starting with what is likely the same 200-megapixel main camera that is already sold in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A familiar 12-megapixel ultrawide camera will reportedly be joined by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. A 10-megapixel periscope camera will also be present.

That 50-megapixel telephoto camera is the obvious upgrade here, allowing for higher-resolution images to be captured for improved image quality. A 12-megapixel selfie camera is less exciting, however.

On the inside, we've been told to expect a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging while the chip situation will likely differ depending on where you are located. Brar says that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be on offer, while an in-house Samsung Exynos 2400 will also be used. That's the chip that Samsung will likely ship inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Europe and Asia, while the rest of the world will presumably benefit from the latest and greatest that Qualcomm has to offer.

It's important to remember that we are still months away from an expected early-2024 announcement for the Galaxy S24 lineup and we can expect more details to leak between now and then. But for now, at least, this is what we have to go on.