One of this year's best smartphones is undoubtedly the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The high-end flagship from Samsung's S24 series has a ton of flagship features, including Galaxy AI support. I've had the pleasure of toying around with it this year, and throughout my time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I often thought about how great of an upgrade it is for Android users. During Amazon's October Prime Day, it's absolutely a device worth having on your radar.

This year, Samsung has placed a lot of its resources and focus on promoting Galaxy AI. Leveraging on-device AI support, Galaxy AI offers users features like Circle to Search, Live Translation, and a bevy of excellent photo editing features. If you also enjoy taking photos, capturing video, and having all the latest bells and whistles, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a no-brainer this year. It also features a wonderful design, carrying over many of its predecessor's aesthetic philosophies.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Galaxy S24 Ultra has a phenomenal camera array

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1012 $1299 Save $287 100x Space Zoom, a vibrant, curve-free AMOLED display, an S Pen with great features, and a lot more wrapped up in a titanium package. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's statement on what a traditional slab smartphone should be in 2024. $1012 at Amazon

For the uninitiated, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was released in January 2024. Alongside the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features cutting-edge technology from the tech giant. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Armor. It's powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. You'll also find a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera lens paired with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 50-megapixel-periscope telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, rounding out the camera array. For those eager to shoot video on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung supports up to 8K 30fps. However, the 4K at 120fps is an outstanding setting to capture content with.

What makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra stand out?

If you've yet to test out Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best device to use it on

Galaxy AI is undeniably Samsung's golden egg this year. It's being leveraged across all new devices, including tablets and even mid-range phones. However, it's a must-use feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device is powered by Qualcomm's SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which means the processor is designed to improve on-device AI capabilities.

With Circle to Search, it's remarkable to circle something on your display and run a Google search with little to no delay. I find it a novel feature if I see a creator with a particular piece of clothing on Instagram. I can find where to purchase the item or something similar within moments. As someone who regularly records meetings and interviews, I believe Galaxy AI's Live Transcribe feature is also a lifesaver. As Galaxy S24 Ultra records audio, Galaxy AI can transcribe the audio, saving precious minutes and hours.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will regularly run you $1,299 or more. However, during Amazon's Prime Day in October, the high-end flagship phone is available for $1,010.