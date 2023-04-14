We're still getting comfortable with the Galaxy S23 Ultra but that was never going to stop the Galaxy S24 Ultra rumours from kicking in was it? That's exactly what's happened and we're starting to hear some interesting things about it.

Those interesting things? They start with the fact that it'll come with Qualcomm's unannounced flagship chip or in-house Samsung silicon. And then we get to the part where Samsung is reportedly lopping an entire camera off the thing as well.

New silicon, fewer cameras, what else?

Starting with that camera situation, one post to Twitter by leaker @Tech_Reve suggests that there are a few things in flight for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. They also get into the Galaxy S25, but we're still getting our heads around the Galaxy S24 Ultra so we'll stick to that for now.

According to that leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have one fewer camera than the Galaxy S23 Ultra that it will inevitably replace. That means that there will be no 3x telephoto apparently, with a hybrid 3x-10x periscope telephoto taking over.

That might not make all that much difference in terms of usability, but it's one of those things that we'd like to see in action before commenting too much on. It's also important to remember that it's early days here and things could change before the Galaxy S24 Ultra is official.

In terms of silicon, it's thought that Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be the chip used to power the future flagship, but there's a wrinkle. Samsung's own 4nm Exynos 2400 has also been mentioned as a possible powerplant for Samsung's next big thing. That might worry some, but we absolutely need to learn more before anyone can make a judgement on that.

The move away from Exynos and to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was one of the biggest bits of news when the Galaxy S23 lineup arrived, so it would be interesting to see that partnership last just a year. Especially considering a special version of that chip was made available exclusively to Samsung.

We're still a long way away from Samsung announcing anything of course, so we'll just hang tight for now. We suggest you do the same.