A new report says that Samsung Display will be supplying its M13 series OLED panels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and possibly the rest of the S24 lineup, too. These phones are expected to launch in early 2024.

While we don't know the exact details just yet, Korean outlet Chosun tells us that the M13 panels will offer higher performance and quality than Samsung Display's M12 panels, while also being thinner and more energy efficient.

If we had to hazard a guess as to what that means for the consumer, we might expect a higher brightness output, better pixel density or a higher refresh rate.

Samsung's M12 OLED panels are currently used on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 phones, and are tipped to feature on the upcoming iPhone 15 series, too.

This means that the next generation of Samsung handsets will have a leg up over Apple, at least in terms of displays, until the iPhone 16 series arrives in the latter half of 2024.

The report says that we can thank Samsung's chipset diversity for its early adoption ahead of Apple. Samsung is said to be using the Exynos 2400 in conjunction with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors for the S24 series, primarily as a cost-saving measure - and the result is that it can divert more resources toward the display tech, memory and storage in the new devices.

It also suggests we'll be seeing up to 16GB of RAM in the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the base models of S24, S24+ and Ultra will all be equipped with 12GB and 256GB of storage. A healthy upgrade over the S23 series, which launched with 8GB of RAM as the base version for each phone.

Other rumours say that we'll get a 50MP 3x telephoto camera on the S24 Ultra, a massive upgrade over the 10MP 3x telephoto of the S23 Ultra. Though the other cameras, including the 200MP main snapper, are thought to remain unchanged on the upcoming flagship.