If you own one of Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, you're likely aware of the feature-rich software package it offers. I have an extensive tips and tricks list that covers nearly every aspect of Samsung's flagship handsets, but I wanted to distill this list down to the 10 most useful tips of all.

Without further ado, here's my list of the top 10 tips and tricks that'll propel your Samsung Galaxy knowledge into the stratosphere.

1 Access your notifications with one hand

Instantly access quick settings and notifications from your home screen

Pocket-lint / Samsung

Starting off with a basic feature, you can swipe down anywhere on your home screen and the notification shade will slide down. Swiping down a second time will bring your quick settings into focus.

Given how tall and physically large the entire Galaxy S24 lineup is, this simple feature greatly enhances one-handed usability. To toggle this option on, go to Settings > Home screen and toggle on Swipe down for notification panel.

2 Edit your quick settings

Rearrange your quick setting tiles for added convenience.

Pocket-lint / Samsung

This is another relatively simple tip, but it's one that many users forget they can customize to their liking. You're able to rearrange, hide, or add quick setting tiles depending on which ones you most frequently toggle on and off.

To adjust your quick setting tiles, tap on the ellipsis (three-dot button) > Edit buttons > and then touch and hold to move buttons. When you're happy with the layout, simply tap on Done.

3 Plug into Samsung DeX

Access Samsung's DeX by plugging your phone into a monitor

Pocket-lint / Samsung

The Galaxy S24 lineup comes with a built-in desktop experience, which Samsung calls DeX. This feature transforms the phone's interface from a mobile-friendly layout into one that closely resembles a traditional PC.

You can enable DeX by simply plugging your Galaxy into a monitor or TV, either via USB-C or a USB-C to HDMI adapter. DeX settings can be found by going to Settings > Connected devices > Samsung DeX.

4 Set up Link to Windows

Link to Windows is essential for PC and Galaxy S users

Pocket-lint / Samsung

Samsung and Microsoft have a long history of working closely together, resulting in the built-in Link to Windows functionality within the Galaxy S24 series.

Link to Windows lets you sync your phone's notifications, text messages, phone calls, and photo library directly with your Windows 11 PC. Go to Settings > Connected devices > Link to Windows to toggle it on. From here, you'll be guided through the setup process.

5 Enable fingerprint security

Set up biometrics for added security and convenience

Pocket-lint / Samsung

The Galaxy S24 lineup is outfitted with a high-quality ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which resides underneath the screen. You'll want to take advantage of this biometric sensor, considering how much sensitive info you're likely to carry around on your phone at all times.

To register a fingerprint, head into Settings > Security and privacy > Biometrics. Once you've set up a PIN or password as a backup solution, you'll be good to go.

6 Utilize your phone's Secure Folder

Keep your private files and apps locked away from prying eyes

Pocket-lint / Samsung

Both stock Android and iOS are currently beta testing their own private folder solutions, but Samsung has included this feature for years.

You can add files, photos, apps, and more to your Secure Folder, which is locked away behind biometric authentication or a PIN. You can set up the feature by going to Settings > Security and privacy > Secure Folder.

7 Change your display resolution

Your Galaxy S24 comes with a high resolution panel, but you'll need to switch it on to enjoy the higher pixel density.

Pocket-lint / Samsung

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra both ship with QHD+ resolution displays, whereas the base Galaxy S24 comes with a lower resolution FHD+ screen. However, the Plus and Ultra models both default to the lower FHD+ resolution out of the box to conserve battery life.

Head into Settings > Display > Screen resolution, and from here, you can toggle on and enjoy the full pixel density of your Plus or Ultra Galaxy for a sharper overall experience.

8 Turn on eye comfort shield

Reduce blue light for better sleep and less eye strain

Pocket-lint / Samsung

Samsung's Eye Comfort Shield is essentially a blue light filter, similar to Apple's Night Shift feature. Toggling this on will shift the color temperature of your display to a warmer tone, which might positively impact your ability to fall asleep at night.

Head into Settings > Display > and toggle on Eye Comfort Shield. There are several additional options available to further dial in the feature to your liking.

9 Add or remove edge panels

Samsung may be phasing out 'Edge' displays, but edge panels remain in One UI

Pocket-lint / Samsung

Edge panels are a handy tool within Samsung's Android skin that provide quick access to information or utilities, accessible by swiping on a docked panel placed on your screen.

Navigate to Settings > Display > Edge panels. Here, you'll find a selection of panels to choose from, which you can arrange or disable as you please.

10 Quickly launch your camera

Use this shortcut to never miss an important moment

Pocket-lint / Samsung

By double-pressing the side button of your Galaxy, the camera viewfinder will rapidly spring into action. This is extremely handy for obvious reasons, but many people aren't aware that this shortcut exists.

You can head into Settings > Advanced features > Side key to access additional side button controls for both double-pressing and pressing and holding the button.