Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely be unveiled on Jan. 18, 2024.

AT&T has updated its internal documentation to include the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S24 series will feature improved peak brightness, a slight battery capacity increase, and the S24 Ultra will be made with Titanium.

We are about a month out from Samsung's next big Unpacked show where the company is likely to announce its first fitness tracker ring. However, the returning star of this early-year event is, no doubt, the Galaxy S series, and we've all just been given the drop about every little detail of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. If you're ready for a bunch of numbers to fly your way, then here they come.

Famed leaks blogger Evan Blass (@evleaks) was busy into the wee hours last night and early Thursday morning sharing information about the Galaxy S24 and Samsung's launch plans.

Let's start with when Unpacked will take place. Previous chatter put the window between Jan. 17 and 18. It seems Blass was able to access an event countdown splash page and capture the actual date and time: Jan. 18, 2024, at 3am Korean Time or 1pm US Eastern Time.

Related Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumored price, models, features, and more The Galaxy S24 will launch in early 2024, but that's not all we know. Here are all the leaks and rumors about Samsung's next flagship phones.

Models

Another piece of intel that he posted, as mundane as it might be to some, is the fact that AT&T has updated its internal documentation for network-supported devices to include the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. To get real nitty-gritty, we're talking about models SM-S921, SM-S926, and SM-S928 in U and U1 variants. Both suffices indicate that the models are designed for use in the United States, but 'U' variants are destined for carriers while 'U1' means the device will be sold unlocked. If you didn't know, now you do.

But the big @evleaks drop of the night was a Galaxy S24 series fact sheet that you might see at a retail venue but is really meant more for sales staff. At this stage, the specs we see here are mostly for confirmation of the rumor mill grist we've seen throughout the past several months, as well as an assurance that the things we expect to remain season to season, won't change. We won't incessantly parrot what you see in the picture above, but we'll draw some notes from our point of view.

Storage options

The Galaxy S24 will reportedly continue to feature two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Samsung equipped the 128GB version of the S23 with a UFS 3.1 SSD while every other version got a newer UFS 4.0 drive with double the read and write speeds, give or take. Samsung manufactures these SSDs for use in their phones and, supposedly, has never come up with a UFS 4.0 128GB drive.

We'll want to see if that component stays at UFS 3.1 here. The Galaxy S23 Ultra had a 1TB variant in the US, so it's interesting to see it not mentioned here for the S24 Ultra - assuming this sheet is destined for the US - but we'll keep a close eye on any changes there. On a bit of good news, however, both the S24+ and S24 Ultra will reportedly ship with 12GB of RAM. The S23+ was stuck with 8GB for both its configurations while the S23 Ultra had an 8GB/256GB combo in its mix. The S24 sticks with 8GB of RAM.

Other features

Tying together some odd threads, the entire S24 series will fare better on the peak brightness metric than the S23 series did by a margin of 2,600 nits to 1,750 nits. Meanwhile, both the S24 and S24+ will receive marginal battery capacity bumps from last year (100mAh and 200mAh, respectively).

By the advertised fast charging benchmarks we see mentioned, it doesn't look like the S24 will move up from its max rate of 25W while the S24+ and S24 Ultra will remain at 45W.

And as the S24 and S24+ will be built with second-generation "Armor Aluminum," the S24 Ultra will, indeed, go toe to toe with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series by working in Titanium.

You can see a fuller breakdown of the numbers in our rumor hub for the Galaxy S24 series.