While we're currently deep in the release period for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, that doesn't mean the Galaxy S line of phones has been forgotten. Noted leaker ICE UNIVERSE posted on X (fka Twitter) revealing a huge detail about the Galaxy S24 Ultra that could be a game-changer for smartphone photography lovers and anyone who likes zooming in on subjects.

The leaker revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a huge upgrade to its 3X telephoto camera. While the S23 Ultra had a respectable 10MP 3X telephoto shooter, the S24 Ultra will get a 50MP 3X camera, according to the leaker. That's a 5X resolution bump for the zoom lens, which is a big deal for capturing higher-quality images while zoomed in on a subject.

It's important to note that this news comes to us from a leaker and not Samsung directly, so you must take it with a grain of salt. While ICE UNIVERSE has had many correct leaks over the years, no rumor is set in stone until it's announced by the company in question. This move makes sense for Samsung, as it needs something new to differentiate the S24 Ultra from the S23 Ultra. A more powerful zoom camera would certainly give it an edge.

So far, there haven't been any other leaks or rumors regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra's (or the other S24 phones) cameras. Presumably, it'll still feature the 10X periscope camera. However, we don't know if that'll get a resolution upgrade or if it'll just receive minor improvements over the S23 Ultra's extra-large zoom camera. Hopefully, we'll learn more about the upcoming flagship phone's other lenses soon. The main lens was already 200MP on the S23 Ultra, so it might be asking a lot to expect any major upgrade there.

In the meantime, this bit of information about the telephoto lens is exciting enough to tide us over, and we'll uncover more of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's secrets as time goes on.