I have a soft spot for many mid-range smartphones on the market these days. As flagship devices, including those from Samsung, reach upwards of $1,500 or more, I've learned to appreciate more budget-friendly options. The Galaxy FE series has continuously been a reliable mid-range option from Samsung but typically comes with some concessions. The Galaxy S24 FE ticks the boxes and excels in many areas for a mid-range phone.

Having used the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for the past couple of weeks, I'm pretty astounded by how closely Samsung was able to replicate the Galaxy S24 Plus experience. This year's mid-range smartphone offers a stunning display, a fantastic design, and a great array of cameras. Of course, it wouldn't be a new Samsung device without a suite of Galaxy AI features at your fingertips. While it doesn't exactly blow me away with its performance, the starting price of $650 is hard to ignore simply because of its value proposition.

Price, specs, and availability

Available now from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 FE starts at $650. The device comes in a range of colors, including Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint. I've been testing the Gray model out for the past couple of weeks, which is nice and muted with a glossy finish running across the back. Though from my hands-on preview last month, I must say that the Mint colorway is by far my favorite of the bunch. Galaxy S24 FE is designed to mimic this year's Galaxy S24 Plus, so you'll find a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, featuring 120Hz support and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

In addition, the Galaxy S24 FE supports both 128GB and 256GB storage options. Under the hood, you'll also find that the mid-range device features 8GB of RAM and is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset (more on that soon). There's also an exceptional 4,700mAh battery available. Other notable features include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The entire package comes to be 6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches (162 x 77.3 x 8 mm). It also weighs 7.51oz (213g).

Of course, we have to take a look at the camera array as well. Mimicking the three-camera layout of the Galaxy S24 Plus, you'll find the device supports a horizontal series of lenses. Galaxy S24 FE offers a 50-megapixel, f/1.8 wide main shooter, an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For those keeping score at home, the only major difference between the Galaxy S24 FE and its S24 Plus counterpart is the downgrade of a 10-megapixel telephoto lens to an 8-megapixel camera. For the selfie camera, The Galaxy S24 FE offers a 10-megapixel f/2.4 camera.

What I liked about the Galaxy S24 FE

A shockingly impressive battery adds a ton of value to the Galaxy S24 FE

First things first, I'm a fan of how closely the Galaxy S24 FE resembles the Galaxy S24 Plus. Some may think it's a safe design choice, and I can't disagree with that. However, if you do prefer a larger smartphone with a ton of screen real estate at your disposal but want to purchase on a budget, I can't see the Galaxy S24 FE steering you wrong. With such a sizable display to play around with, I've been watching a ton of YouTube videos and streaming content using the Galaxy S24 FE. The Vivid viewing option is set by default, which enhances the bright colors on the screen. Paired with the HDR support, the content manages to pop quite nicely. Plus, you'll find Dark Mode and Eye Comfort Shield options, both of which I use exclusively with phones to alleviate my eye strain throughout the day.

I was impressed by how much juice was left by the time I went to bed.

What I found most impressive about the Galaxy S24 FE was its robust battery life. Featuring a 4,700mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 FE actually offers 700mAh more than the Galaxy S24. Using the device extensively day by day, I was impressed by how much juice was left by the time I went to bed. After a day of streaming videos, listening to music, and playing the odd game here or there, the Galaxy S24 FE still had around 20 percent of its battery left by the next morning. Charging capabilities support up to 25W, which is fast enough.

I typically found that I was able to reach a full charge in around 90 minutes on average.

This year, Samsung has been promoting Galaxy AI across all of its devices. Whether it's a flagship phone, tablet, etc. -- it's all built for the Galaxy AI ecosystem, and the Galaxy S24 FE is no different. Despite it being positioned as a mid-range device, users gain access to a suite of on-board AI-powered features. I continue to be impressed by the Circle to Search functionality, which lets me circle an object in an image online and have Google Search find more info on that object or similar alternatives. As per my workflow, the Live Transcription feature always comes in handy. Having Galaxy AI record audio, whether interview or meeting, and transcribe it in real time saves me countless hours or typing or writing.

What I didn't like about the Galaxy S24 FE

The Exynos 2400e chipset really isn't cut out for intensive AI functions

One of the most significant differences between the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 Plus is the processor. Galaxy S24 FE features the Exynos 2400e chipset, which includes a 10-core CPU. The Galaxy S24 Plus is notably powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This chip has been specifically built for generative AI. Having used the flagship Galaxy S24 devices earlier this year, I got a pretty good taste of what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip offers. Unfortunately, the Exynos 2400e is a sad step back in pure processing power.

It's the most apparent when loading into apps and using Galaxy AI's generative functions. The loading times of launching a game like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile are frustratingly long. It's less of a problem when using utility apps like Chrome or Photos, but even streaming services like Netflix take a couple of extra beats than I'm used to when using Galaxy S24 FE. The lack of pure processing power is also apparent when using onboard generative AI editing tools in photos. With tools capable of editing and removing objects from a photo, Galaxy S24 FE struggles to perform fluid tasks. Instead, Galaxy AI consistently needs time to load and complete each task.

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 FE?

If you're in the market for a brand-new phone but are working within a budget, Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is a great option. More so than any previous year, the FE inches closer to being a contemporary within the flagship series. While performance leaves a bit more to be desired, the Galaxy S24 FE provides users with a wonderful display to use, a robust camera array and a shockingly great battery life. If seamless generative AI use isn't a priority for you, I can't see why Galaxy S24 FE wouldn't be a worthy purchase this fall.