Key Takeaways The Galaxy S24 FE offers all of Samsung's marquee Galaxy AI features.

The design mirrors the Galaxy S24+ and includes a large display and camera layout.

The Galaxy S24 FE leverages Samsung's Exynos 2400e chip over a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung has been progressively building its Galaxy AI portfolio into its growing catalog of devices. The Galaxy S24 FE is the latest smartphone to offer an array of AI features and perks. First introduced in the core Galaxy S24 series, users can now pick up the entry-level Galaxy S24 FE without fear of forgoing any of Samsung's marquee AI features.

With the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I've been toying around with many of Galaxy AI's core features, like Google's Circle to Search and Photo Assist. However, in many cases, users are expected to fork over at least $800 or more to buy into this year's catalog of smartphones before trying Galaxy AI. While Samsung supports Galaxy AI on last year's devices, I've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S24 FE to see if it can bridge the gap between affordability, contemporary specs, and the integration of Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24 FE takes on the qualities of the Galaxy S24+

This mid-range device does its best to stand among the core S24 family

If you just glance at the Galaxy S24 FE, you'd likely mistake it for the Galaxy S24+. Like last year, Samsung took the design, size, and overall aesthetic of the larger plus-sized model of the current series and used it as the foundation for the Galaxy S24 FE. Keeping parity with the Galaxy S24+, this year's FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 0.3-inch increase from its predecessor. The display is paired with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and supports 1,900 nits of peak brightness. Galaxy S24 FE launches at $650.

The overall feel of the Galaxy S24 FE is incredibly familiar. Measuring 3.04 x 6.3 x 0.3-inches (77.3 x 162 x 8mm) and weighing 7.5oz (213g), it feels the same as the Galaxy S24+ when it's in your hand, though it's a bit heavier. The display looks great and features ample brightness. One issue I noted during my brief hands-on time with the phone is that some touch functions, like swiping, didn't always register. Hopefully, this won't be an issue when the phone launches.

Looking at the other specs, the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, which, on paper, will be hard-pressed to contend with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 featured in the Galaxy S24+. The device also includes 8GB of RAM, storage options between 128GB and 256GB, and a sizable 4,700mAh battery. All this is to say that while processing power may not reach the power of its other Galaxy S24 counterparts, the Exynos 2400e comes with ten CPU cores, making it powerful enough to support Galaxy AI and any onboard productivity apps and gaming.

Looking at the camera array, Samsung is keeping it simple this year. Mimicking the layout of the Galaxy S24+, the Galaxy S24 FE features the same layout. There's no camera bump or design quirks on the rear side of the Galaxy S24 FE. Instead, we're provided with an f/1.8 50-megapixel wide lens and an f/2.2 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. Joining this is a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. Unless you desperately hoped to see the 200-megapixel camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Galaxy S24 FE, you likely won't be disappointed by the smartphone's cameras.

Samsung's focus on Galaxy AI continues across S24 FE

If you want to save some cash but still use Galaxy AI, now's your chance

Unsurprisingly, during my in-person preview of the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung assured me that all flagship features of Galaxy AI would be available on the device. That means that for consumers picking up the entry-level phone, they'll gain access to productivity and creativity features like "Circle to Search," which lets you circle an item within a photo or a word and have Google Search pull up relevant results. Photo Assist lets you make generative edits to your photos, edit the placement of people and objects, reframe your photo, and zoom in using the power of AI. Another snappy personal favorite of mine is Note Assist, which is a way to record and auto-transcribe audio recordings, similar to the newly added feature on iOS 18.

My biggest question from my time with the Galaxy S24 FE is how the Exynos 2400e will handle onboard generative AI functions. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been the powerhouse behind Galaxy AI thanks to its impressive eight-core CPU, which has 30 percent faster performance than Qualcomm's Gen 2 chipset. With the Exynos 2400e under the hood of the new FE, I'm interested in how it'll affect performance.

The Exynos 2400e appears to be a modest step down from the flagship Exynos 2400, which is already clocked to be slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While I've yet to spend a substantial amount of time with the Galaxy S24 FE, I worry the use of Exynos 2400e could affect that fluid response from Galaxy AI. To be clear, my hesitation with Exynos 2400e is purely speculative -- it's one of the key aspects of the device I'll spend more time with when I get my hands on a review device.

Is Galaxy S24 FE still the king for affordability?

Galaxy S24 FE's price point is a bit of a tough pill to swallow

For years, Samsung has boasted the Galaxy FE as an affordable companion to its flagship models. Like clockwork, customers that want all the latest features can wait six months to get a new device at a lower entry point. The Galaxy S24 FE is an oddity, however. It retains the same concept of bringing over some compelling design and spec qualities from the Galaxy S24+, but nothing in particular about the Galaxy S24 FE screams premium, and yet, the price tag says otherwise.

The closest comparison to the Galaxy S24 FE is the latest iPhone SE and Pixel 8a. Both devices can be purchased in the range of $500. Of course, neither is available with cutting-edge specs, but they both represent budget-friendly options in Apple and Google's respective portfolios. Given that Samsung is positioning the Galaxy S24 FE at $650, its price is only a modest decrease from that of the Galaxy S24. With this in mind, it feels like Samsung is starting to lose the plot with its FE line.