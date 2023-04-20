The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup of phones could a hot new chip to help move all those bits around, according to a new report.

The follow-up to the popular Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S24 could make use of a new Exynos 2400 chip that will reportedly run graphical rings around the Exynos 2200 that it will effectively replace.

More graphics for better gaming and beyond

According to a tweet by Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve, the Exynos 2400 will make use of a new RDNA2-based graphics unit with 6WGP which should make for improved graphical output.

GSM Arena puts that into perspective, noting that WGP stands for Workgroup Processor and is part of the RDNA architecture put together by AMD. A single WGP has a pair of compute units thanks to the RDNA2. As a result, the 6WGP configuration means there will actually be 12 in total. Compare that to the previous generation of GPU which had just 3 compute units and it's easy to see why we should expect some notable graphics improvements next time out.

There are of course other variables to be considered such as the overall architecture of the chip and its cores, but things are looking promising.

Of course, Samsung chose not to go with its own Exynos chips for the Galaxy S23 lineup, using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead - and a special "Galaxy" version at that. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is already shaping up to be a speedy little number as well. It's already been suggested that Samsung might want to make a move back to its own silicon in the future, however.

Apple famously started the trend of designing its own chips with the A series in iPhones and iPads followed by the M series in Macs. Both have proven hugely impressive in terms of both performance and power efficiency.