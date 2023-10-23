Key Takeaways Samsung is planning to incorporate generative AI features into its Galaxy S24 line of phones, including content generation based on user input and text-to-image capabilities.

Improvements in speech-to-text accuracy are expected in the new Samsung phones, following in the footsteps of Apple and Google.

Samsung may enhance its Bixby assistant to better interact with users and serve as a gateway to the new generative AI features, potentially giving it an advantage over competitors like Google's Pixel phones.

You can't take a single step into the internet without hearing about AI in some form or another. Regarding phones, Google seems to be the most AI-focused with its Tensor chips and all the machine learning that comes with it. However, according to a new report from SamMobile, Google needs to watch out because it looks like Samsung will make a massive push into AI features for the Gaalxy S24 line of phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features

Information on Samsung's lofty AI goals is still relatively sparse. The report indicates that the tech giant plans to pull features that have become popular in AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. That means we're looking at generative AI being the focus, with device owners able to input keywords and have the phone generate content based on their query. Additionally, Samsung may add features like text-to-image with the help of Generative AI, as the company has hinted at that feature in the past when it revealed the upcoming Exynos 2400 chip.

The report also indicated that speech-to-text could see sizable improvements in the new phones. With Apple having greatly improved its speech-to-text accuracy with iOS 17 and Google making impressive use of the feature in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it would only make sense for Samsung to put its focus there as well. The report didn't indicate exactly what improvements we'd see, but it could be interesting nevertheless.

Bixby won't be abandoned during this generative AI push. Samsung could spotlight Bixby even more as it moves in the generative AI direction, as the assistant could start conversing more naturally with the user and serve as a gateway to some of these new features.

Early speculation indicates that Samsung devices could perform AI tasks even faster than Google's, thanks to the more powerful Snapdragon and Exynos chips. Google's Tensor chips consistently score lower in benchmarks, so if that extra power is shifted towards AI and machine learning features, the Pixel phones could lose their most significant edge over the competition (though they'll still have their incredible camera software).