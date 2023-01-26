Samsung's special Qualcomm Snapdragon chips won't be a one-off for the Galaxy S23 lineup, according to a new report.

The special Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips that will grace Samsung's new Galaxy S23 lineup won't be a one-off, according to a new report.

Samsung is getting its hands on a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be sued for the unannounced flagship lineup, with the chips clocked higher than the ones used in other phones around the world. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung's future Galaxy S-series phones will have a similar arrangement.

Leaker Yogesh Brar says that the "Snapdragon for Galaxy" program will continue into the future - at least until Samsung believes that its own Exynos chips can do a better job.

Notably, Samsung is going all-in on the Qualcomm chips this year whereas some international Galaxy S lineups have used the company's own Exynos chips in previous years.

The main difference between the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the one Samsung is expected to use with the Galaxy S23 is an increase in base clock speed. It's thought Samsung's chip runs at 3.36GHz while other phones' standard chips will run at 3.2GHz.

As for when Samsung is expected to have an Exynos chip capable of going toe-to-toe with Qualcomm's snapdragon, it looks like the chipmaker can bet on orders for the next couple of years at least. Brar believes that while the project is under development, it'll "take at least two years" to bear fruit.

If everything goes the way we expect it to, Samsung will announce the entire Galaxy S23 lineup on 1 February, with the phones possibly going on sale around 17 February.