Samsung has now confirmed that it has a special Qualcomm chip up its sleeve.

We've been hearing for some while now that Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S23 lineup would make use of a special chip from Qualcomm. Now it's been all but confirmed by the company itself.

Dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the chip will be an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will make its way into countless flagship phones released around the world. It's thought Samsung's chip runs at 3.36GHz while other phones' standard chips will run at 3.2GHz, giving the Galaxy S23 lineup a nice speed boost.

It now looks like Samsung is getting ready to make sure that the extra speed is something potential buyers are well aware of, with new images spotted by SamMobile now showing marketing material for upcoming phones. Samsung appears to be leaning into gaming performance, something that always helps sell flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recent reports have also suggested that this won't be the only Galaxy model to sport an upgraded Qualcomm chip. Leaker Yogesh Brar believes that the deal will extend into future models while Samsung works to improve its in-house Exynos chips.

Samsung has historically used its own Exynos chips in some territories, even in some models that have Qualcomm chips elsewhere. The Galaxy S23 lineup is all Qualcomm however, suggesting Samsung is aware of the work it has to do to get Exynos into a position of being able to compete with third-party options.

Samsung is expected to announce the entire Galaxy S23 lineup on 1 February, with a release taking place a couple of weeks later.