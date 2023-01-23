A new leak claims that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone will have a big improvement in the quality of the portrait video that it can capture.

With Samsung set to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup within just a matter of days, it's now been claimed by one Weibo leaker that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be good for recording portrait videos with a resolution of 4K and a refresh rate of 30fps. For comparison, the current best that Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has to offer is 1080p footage at 30fps.

The same leak via Ice Universe claims that the new camera will be even better at separating the foreground from the background for an improved bokeh effect, too. Beyond that, the phone itself is also being tipped for better heat control - "the heat dissipation control is relatively good," we're gold.

While perhaps not the most exciting of features, the ability to dissipate heat is an important one for a modern high-end smartphone. Some phones have historically been capable of blistering performance in isolation, but suffer when playing games for any length of time thanks to the amount of heat they generate.

More heat normally means throttling down the CPU and GPU to avoid any potential for damage, something that a cooler-running phone won't need to do. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to run a special overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so any additional cooling will no doubt be well received.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra on 1 February with the company already hosting an Unpacked event on that date. Expectations are obviously high for what will surely be one of the biggest and most anticipated Android releases of the year.