The Galaxy S23 Ultra updates the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few key upgrades - but this is an evolution of the previous model.

In 2022, Samsung merged the Galaxy Note with its top Galaxy S device to create a new model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In 2023, Samsung is very much continuing what it started: this isn't a huge departure or a rethinking, it's a reinforcement of the previous device.

Launched alongside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, this is Samsung's new flagship phone for 2023. We got to spend some time with the new device prior to launch - and these are our first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First impressions The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is refreshed with the latest hardware for more power, with a new camera in prime position, promising increased quality. The great display remains, while the software is packed with features. First impressions are great, but there's still a lot to learn about this phone. Pros Great display

Comprehensive camera offering

Integrated S Pen Cons Not much has changed from Galaxy S22 Ultra

Too soon to tell

Design and build

77.97 x 163.32 x 8.89mm, 233g

Aluminium body, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

S Pen dock

Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks nigh-on identical to the S22 Ultra - you'll struggle to tell the difference between the two devices which are basically matched in terms of design and build. There are some colour differences - there's now no burgundy model - while Samsung's big story here is one of sustainability. Across the device there's been an increase in post-consumer materials: more of the plastics come from PET bottles and fishing nets, all of the aluminium is recycled as is the glass. The packaging is also 100 per cent recycled, with Samsung looking to boost those eco credentials with this device.

The phone will carries the IP68 rating and is still constructed with an aluminium body, with a glass back and soft curves towards the edges leaving you with a screen that, for the most part, is flat. That boosts the useful contact area for touch - or the integrated S Pen - while meaning you can grip this chunky device without it feeling like the frame is cutting into your hands.

The ends are flattened, however, and you can get it to stand unsupported, with the S Pen sliding into its dock on the base. One interesting design choice is that the S Pen is black on all models, rather than being colour-matched to the device colour, which seems like a shame. Around the back the camera lenses all sit in their own island - as was the case on the S22 Ultra - but now this is a design that spans across the whole family, with the Galaxy S23 and S23+ now sharing the same overall design aesthetic.

Display and hardware

6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 120Hz adaptive, 1750 nit peak

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 8/256GB, 12/512GB, 12/1TB

5000mAh battery

If you're looking for major changes on the internals, you won't find them in the display or the core hardware. As per the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with the same QHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. Even the 1750 nits peak brightness is the same - but that's no bad thing: this is a great display. We've not had the chance to fully assess it, but we imagine it's going to be similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra is just about every way.

When it comes to the core internals, it's a similar story, but the big change here is a move to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the latest hardware from Qualcomm that's powering a number of flagship devices, but this is specially designed for Samsung, with the claim that you'll get better performance. We've not had the chance to test that in the real world.

There's the option for 8/256GB or 12/512GB, with a top-level 12GB RAM with 1TB storage, which is likely to remain a Samsung.com exclusive. There's no option for microSD. We'll have to wait until we have a review device in hand to provide a more detailed assessment of the performance, and it see whether Snapdragon for Galaxy results in any real world gains.

The same can be said for the battery: the 5000mAh cell remains the same as it was previously, with Samsung's version of fast charging which tops out at 45W, making it one of the slower charging devices on the market.

Camera

Main: 200MP, f/1.7, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3X / 10MP, f/4.9, OIS, 10X

100X Space Zoom

Front: 12MP. f/2.2, autofocus

The big change coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new 200-megapixel sensor sitting behind the main camera. Scanning down the specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is the only real hardware change aside from the move from a 40-megapixel front camera to a 12-megapixel front camera. The move to a 200-megapixel sensor will certainly grab headlines, with the promise of better performance, greater dynamic range and increased detail, while also contributing to a boost in low-light performance. The ISOCELL HP2 sensor will normally combine 16 pixels into one to create a 12.5-megapixel image. Samsung is saying that you'll get enhanced focusing from the new sensor too.

One change in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is that it will be able to give you RAW shooting at 50-megapixels too, using the Expert RAW plugin for the camera. This also gives you access to a range of other features, like Astro Hyperlapse, designed to give you cool timelapses of moving stars.

Of course much will come down to the results you get from the camera and whether there are any delays in processing, which we've not yet been able to determine. You do also have the option to shoot at 200-megapixels, allowing some really close zooming on those images, but we'll have to test these features fully to determine the quality.

The change from 40-megapixels on the front camera to 12-megapixels will likely confuse, but the front camera performance is said to be boosted, offering better HDR, and 4K 60fps video, so you should look better in those selfies.

There's also the promise of boosted night shooting with enhanced noise reduction, as well as a system to boost the effectiveness of the optical image stabilisation so those night shots will stay stable for longer. There's bokeh available for night portrait shots too - all of which we've still got to test. But in the absence of big changes elsewhere, this is where the S23 Ultra will aim to offer a better experience than the S22 Ultra - although the older phone will benefit from some of these features when upgraded to One UI 5.1.

Software

Android 13 + One UI 5

5 years security updates, 4 generations of Android updates

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will launch on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI, likely version 5.1. There will be four generations of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

There are of course many features rolled into the latest version of One UI, with the reorganisation of modes and routines, Bixby text calling and the integration of Samsung Notes into Google Meet. As we've seen in the past, however, we don't expect many of these to be exclusive to the S23 Ultra - they'll likely appear on other devices with the One UI 5.1 updates.

On the S23 Ultra you also have a full range of S Pen functions adopted from the old Note line, giving you a further range of interaction options. First impressions are of a phone that's smooth and fast, offering access to all those core Google functions you expect from Android, as well as those additions that Samsung loves to add. We've not had the chance to stress test any of these features, but will bring you a definitive review closer to launch.

First impressions

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be Samsung's flagship device for 2023, with the biggest change being the move to new, more powerful, hardware and the change to the main sensor, giving access to 200-megapixels and the promise of even better quality.

There's the feeling that the S23 Ultra is a pretty incremental update, and for those with a Galaxy S22 Ultra, there isn't anything here that will immediately scream for your attention - a touch more power, perhaps a slightly better photo.

We'll be reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in full as soon as we can, when we'll give you a more definitive judgement about what those changes amount to. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for pre-order, with general availability from 17 February. Prices start from £1,249 (256GB).