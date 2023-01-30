Samsung is very much expected to announce its Galaxy S23 lineup within days and now a new report suggests that the phones will have some new software in tow as well.

Samsung is strongly rumoured to be launching its Galaxy S23 products at an event on 1 February, all using a unique version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip designed especially for the company. But that won't be the only new thing coming to the phones if this new report turns out to be accurate.

That report comes from WinFuture which, when translated using machine translation, says that the Galaxy S23 series will ship with One UI 5.1 installed. What's more, that same software update will also roll out to other Samsung phones as well.

While the report does note that this new update isn't a huge one in terms of new features, there are some notable tweaks to be had. They include quick access to the Expert RAW camera option, while users will also be able to "easily change the shade of your selfies with the 'Effects' button on the side of the screen."

Another addition will be a joint family album, with families of up to six people getting 5GB of storage in which to save content. Users will also be able to choose a location to save screenshots into, allowing them to avoid having them get in the way of more important photos.

Other tweaks include a new battery widget, a more intuitive weather widget, and more.

The list of tweaks is sizable, if again they might be lacking in any key additions that will change the game for Samsung phone users. Some features will also be held back for Samsung's latest phones including a "faster and easier initial setup" that includes scanning a QR code to begin transferring data from an old phone.

You can see the full rundown of what's going to change when One UI 5.1 lands over on the WinFuture piece, too.