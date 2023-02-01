Samsung has announced its 2023 flagship phone series, the Galaxy S23. As was the case over the past few years, the family of handsets starts with the Samsung Galaxy S23, grows with the Galaxy S23+ and is topped by the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very much an incremental update of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the big changes coming in a new 200-megapixel main camera, and new Snapdragon hardware. For the Galaxy S23 series, all models globally will be powered by Qualcomm hardware, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in all devices.

There's a slight twist here - with that Snapdragon for Galaxy name - as the Galaxy S23 models get a more powerful version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 than other manufacturers. This includes boosting the Kyro CPU to 3.36GHz (compared to 3.2GHz), while Qualcomm also says that the Adreno GPU is more powerful and more efficient than the regular 8 Gen 2 hardware.

Aside from that Snapdragon advantage in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor looks to boost detail and low light performance, while also allowing RAW photos up to 50-megapixels to be captured, allowing more options for post-processing.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra hangs on to a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, while offering a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 10-megapixel 10x telephoto, along with a 12-megapixel front camera.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, supporting the included S Pen, with an adaptive 120Hz AMOLED 2X panel. The design and build is very much as it was on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so this remains a big phone, but as Samsung hopes, also one of the best.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ models offer the same specification, again with that Snapdragon for Galaxy hardware, but with the S23 having a 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S23+ moving to 6.6 inches. Both these models have a triple camera on the back, comprised of a 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom.

All the new devices will launch on Android 13 with One UI, offering a range of software features to tie the Samsung ecosystem together, and boosting the offering from Google. There will be 4 OS updates in the life of these devices and 5-years of security updates from launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available to pre-order immediately, with general availability from 17 February 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost from £1,249 (256GB). The Galaxy S23+ will be from £1,049 (256GB), and the Galaxy S23 will be available from £849 (128GB).