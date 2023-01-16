Samsung has posted a reservation page for its next "Galaxy smartphone" and "Galaxy Book" laptop - both due to be announced 1 February.

You can reserve the next Samsung "Galaxy smartphone" on a dedicated pre-order-style page on Samsung.com right now. The website also allows you to put in a reservation for a new Galaxy Book - which is also expected to be announced on 1 February at Galaxy Unpacked.

We don't know for sure but would be very surprised if the smartphone in question isn't one of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices to launch during the event. For starters, the page itself shows the same teaser clips we've seen leaked in recent times, which include details about the new camera system for the forthcoming phones,

In addition, the carousel has an image showing the same trio of lenses Samsung is using to hype up the launch, as part of the slogan "reserve nooow".

Samsung

So far, the reservation page has appeared on the US version of Samsung's own website. We haven't seen a UK variant yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will consist of three new handsets, the standard Galaxy S23, an S23 Plus and an S23 Ultra. They will reportedly each be available in four colours - Phantom Black, Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green - with some major image leaks showing them from every angle.

The S23 is said to have a 6.1-inch display, while the S23 Plus will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the largest, at 6.8-inches. It'll also have a Quad HD+ resolution, it is said, with the others at Full HD+.

Also different on the Ultra will be the main camera. Rumours suggest it'll use Samsung's own 200-megapixel sensor, which matches one of the images on the reservation page which teases that there will be "mooore" in relation to the rear snapper.

It'll also allow for better night-time photography, if the "made for mooonlighting" strap has anything to do with it.

We know a lot less about the new Galaxy Book, although Samsung did unveil one during CES - the Galaxy Book 2 Go. Maybe it'll be that for other markets, although we're not so sure.