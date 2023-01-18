Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra are expected to compare based on their rumoured specifications.

Samsung is expected to reveal its 2023 flagship line-up of smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for 1 February.

Three devices are rumoured - the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra - all of which have had multiple leaks surrounding them over the last few months, giving us a decent idea of what we can expect.

Which might be the right Samsung Galaxy S23 device for you though? We've compared their rumoured specs against each other to help see the differences and help you decide which one to keep your eye on.

Design

Galaxy S23: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, 167g, IP68

Galaxy S23+: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 195g, IP68

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, 233g, IP68

Based on the rumours and leaks, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will share an identical design aside from their physical size, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a slightly different look - much like what was the case for the Galaxy S22 series.

All three devices are expected to come with individual camera lenses on their rear - like the S22 Ultra did - with the S23 and S23+ ditching the camera housing this year too. It looks like we can expect three lenses on the S23 and S23+, while the S23 Ultra looks like it will have additional sensors to the right of the three main lenses.

The S23 Ultra is also expected to feature a built-in S Pen, like the S22 Ultra also did, as well as a squarer frame and edges compared to the rounder and softer appearance of the S23 and S23+.

All three of the Galaxy S23 devices are expected to be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and they are all expected to have centralised punch hole cameras at the top of their displays.

According to the rumours, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra will all come in Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colour options.

Display

Galaxy S23: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

Galaxy S23+: 6.6-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 6.8-inch, Quad HD+, 1-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumoured to be sporting a 6.1-inch display, while the S23+ is thought to be coming with a 6.6-inch display and the S23 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display.

The S23 and the S23+ are both said to offer Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) resolutions, which are claimed to deliver pixel densities of 425ppi and 398ppi, respectively. The S23 Ultra meanwhile, sticks with a Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440) resolution like its predecessor according to rumours, resulting in a pixel density of 500ppi.

All three devices will support HDR10+ and feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, based on a leaked spec sheet, and they will all offer a variable refresh rate too, it is claimed. The S23 and S23+ are said to have an adaptable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz though, while the S23 Ultra is said to have between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Hardware and specs

Galaxy S23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 3900mAh

Galaxy S23+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4700mAh

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8/12GB RAM, 256/512GB/1TB storage, 5000mAh

Moving onto what is under the hoods of these three flagship devices. It will come as no surprise if you've been following the rumours that it appears all the S23 models will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with no Exynos models this time around.

The S23 and S23+ are rumoured to be coming with 8GB of RAM and in storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The S23 Ultra meanwhile, is said to come in a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. None of the S23 models are expected to offer microSD support for storage expansion.

Elsewhere on the hardware front, it looks like all three devices will offer support for Dolby Atmos, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a 5000mAh battery capacity, while the S23+ is expected to have a 4700mAh capacity. Both are said to be capable of 45W fast charging. The S23 is expected to have the smallest battery capacity of the three models at 3900mAh and slower fast charging, topping out at 25W.

All three models are expected to offer an under-display fingerprint sensor and they are all expected to be eSIM compatible.

Cameras

Galaxy S23: 50MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie

Galaxy S23+: 50MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 200MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 2x10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie

According to the leaked specification sheets, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will continue to be the top-of-the-range for camera capabilities.

It's thought it will offer a 200-megapixel main camera with a f/1.7 aperture and 85-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, one with an f/2.4 aperture and the other with an f/4.9 aperture, delivering 10x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom.

The S23 and S23+ meanwhile, are expected to come with a triple rear camera, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 85-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 12-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom capabilities.

Many of the same features are listed for all three devices, including portrait and video portrait modes, as well as 8K video recording capabilities at 30fps.

On the front, all three devices are said to have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree field of view.

Conclusion

Based on the rumours and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will be pretty much the same device, except for physical size, display size and battery capacities.

The S23 Ultra meanwhile delivers not only a different design and on a larger scale, but it also delivers the better camera capabilities on paper, more storage, more RAM and a larger battery capacity, as well as the added convenience of the S Pen.

How the three devices will compare in use remains to be seen for now, but we will update this feature with confirmed specifications when they are announced, as well as our experience once we have reviewed them.

For now, you can head to our S23 rumour round up feature for all the latest.