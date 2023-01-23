Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to compare to the Galaxy S22 and S22+, based on the rumoured specifications.

Samsung is set to announce its new flagship smartphones at the beginning of February in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

There have been heaps of rumours surrounding the three devices over the last couple of months, so there's already a good indication as to what we should expect.

We've covered how the three Galaxy S23 devices could compare to each other in a separate feature, as well as how the S23 Ultra could compare to the S22 Ultra, but here we are focusing on the S23 and S23+ and how they might compare to their predecessors.

Design

S23: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, 167g, IP68

S23+: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 195g, IP68

S22: 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, 196g, IP68

S22+: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm, 229g, IP68

Based on the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will see a slight departure from the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22+. It looks as though while the front will remain similar, with all devices offering a flat display and a centralised punch hole camera at the top, the rear will change.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ both have three camera lenses within a stainless steel camera housing that seamlessly moves into the frame of the devices. The images of the S23 and S23+ meanwhile, suggest the 2023 devices will ditch the housing and feature the lenses on their own, more like the S22 Ultra's design.

There is also likely to be a difference in the colours offered. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ both come in white, pink, phantom green and black, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are said to be coming in black, cream, green and lavender.

Elsewhere, the leaked spec sheets suggest the Galaxy S23 will be a very similar size to the Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S23+ will be similar to the S22+, though the newer models are said to be quite a bit lighter in weight than their predecessors.

All models are expected to offer IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as under-display fingerprint sensors.

Display

S23: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, flat, 48-120Hz

S23+: 6.6-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

S22: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, flat, 10-120Hz

S22+: 6.6-inch, Full HD+, flat, 10-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to be coming with a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080), which is the same as what the Galaxy S22 offers. The S23+ meanwhile, is said to be coming with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, also with a Full HD+ resolution, which is the same as the Galaxy S22+.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ have flat displays compared to curved like the S22 Ultra, and it's expected the S23 and S23+ will follow suit.

There is said to be a slightly odd difference in refresh rates though. According to rumours, the S23 and S23+ will come with a display capable of an adaptable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz. The S22 and S22+ meanwhile, have an adaptable refresh rate between 10 and 120Hz.

Both the S22 and S22+ support HDR10+, which the S23 and S23+ are expected to do.

Hardware and specs

S23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 3900mAh

S23+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4700mAh

S22: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB, 3700mAh

S22+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB, 4500mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and it's been said this is a custom-built version. It's also said there will be no Exynos models this year, with all S23 models running on the latest Snapdragon platform.

The leaked spec sheet suggests the S23 and S23+ will feature 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. No microSD support is expected. There is said to be support for Dolby Atmos, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 though.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ run on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the region. Both devices have 8GB of RAM, and they have 128GB or 256GB of storage so there's a slight bump in the new models. The S22 and S22+ don't have microSD support either.

In terms of battery capacities, the S23 is rumoured to be coming with a 3900mAh capacity, with support for 25W fast charging. The S23+ is said to have a 4700mAh capacity with support for 45W fast charging. The S22 has a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging and the S22+ has a 4500mAh capacity with 45W so no huge changes here.

Cameras

S23: Triple rear (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), 12MP front

S23+: Triple rear (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), 12MP front

S22: Triple rear (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), 10MP front

S22+: Triple rear (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), 10MP front

Based on the leaked spec sheets, there doesn't look like there is going to be much change in terms of camera sensor resolutions for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ compared to their predecessors. Things are a little different when it comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ have a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are both said to be coming with a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom capabilities. If true, it suggests the main sensor could be better at low light photography thanks to the wider aperture, but elsewhere the hardware remains the same.

On the front, the S22 and S22+ have a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2. According to reports, the S23 and S23+ will increase the resolution of the selfie camera to a 12-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Conclusion

Based on the rumours, there won't be huge differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ and their predecessors. For now, it looks like we will see a slight change in the rear design, a bump in processor and storage, as well as a small bump in battery capacities for the 2023 models.

The displays look set to remain largely unchanged, along with the camera, though there may be some processing enhancements, as well as additional features on the new models.

Nothing is confirmed as yet, but we will update this feature as soon as the official specifications are in. For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy S23 rumour round up for all the latest.