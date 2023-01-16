We've seen the standard model, now here are the S23 Ultra and S23+ in all their glory.

Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event at the start of February to announce its new line-up of flagship phones, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mills from turning at ever-increasing pace. The latest major leak is a huge picture dump of what look to be official press renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus models.

We already saw the standard Galaxy S23 revealed in alleged images last week, now we have a even greater selection of pics of its forthcoming stablemates.

These come courtesy of Dutch website, Nieuwe Mobiel, which claims to have snagged the images from an unnamed Samsung source. It says that Samsung has press material just "lying around".

Whereever they are from, they are pretty convincing, with the S23+ images matching the standard S23 ones we saw before.

They show the phone from every angle and in every expected colour - reported to be Phantom Black, Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green.

The handset has the same triple-lens camera unit on the rear as the S23. It is also claimed to sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (in Europe, at least).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a big camera improvement over last year's model. It will reportedly use Samsung's own 200-megapixel image sensor for its main camera.

It'll also have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra's screen will be curved (unlike the flat displays on the S23 and Plus).

According to Nieuwe Mobiel, it too will be available in the same colour options, but with a more square-edged design. It also has a "built-in" S Pen, it is alleged.

We'll find out much more during the Unpacked event, of course, with Samsung already teasing the extended benefits coming to the Ultra's camera. It hints that night-time photography and the mega-pixel bump will be the major generational upgrades.