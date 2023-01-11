The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 1 February 2023. Samsung has also released a couple of teaser clips.

Although we had a good idea this was happening thanks to a teaser posted early on a Samsung Colombia webpage, we've now got official confirmation that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday 1 February 2023. And, that means we'll see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones, at the very least.

Indeed, Samsung has just about confirmed that too, with a series of teaser clips and videos posted on different social networks.

These show the three-lens camera system all phones in the line-up are tipped to have - the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The specs will probably be different the further up the scale, but the look could be similar this year, it's rumoured.

The main Twitter post by Samsung Mobile is for the event itself and shows three spotlights lined up, while a couple of other teaser videos have appeared that actually show the lenses themselves, with text hinting at the number of megapixels and night shooting capabilities.

Trusted Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, posted them on his Twitter feed after snagging them from the original source.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in particular, is rumoured to be coming with Samsung's own 200-megapixel sensor for the main camera.

It is also said to be similar to last year's Ultra, although the standard S23 and S23 Plus models are likely to close the gap, design-wise. Screen sizes are said to be 6.1-, 6.6- and 6.8-inch respectively, while the refresh rate is likely to be 120Hz.

Pocket-lint will undoubtedly be going hands-on with the trio of phones at the 1 February launch, so we'll bring you full coverage then. You will be able to watch Unpacked on Samsung's YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom webpage.

We're not yet sure whether Samsung plans to unveil other devices at the same time, although we'll bring you more as we find out.