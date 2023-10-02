Key Takeaways Samsung is set to release the budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE on 4 October, as confirmed by an official unveiling from Samsung India.

Leaked promotional videos and images give a glimpse of the Galaxy S23 FE, showcasing its front design.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with up to 25W wired charging. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto option, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide.

Samsung's lineup isn't short of options but there's a new one on the horizon - the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is almost here. The budget-friendly addition to the Galaxy S23 lineup has been leaking for months and now we know when the company is going to make it official.

Amazingly, this release date confirmation isn't so much a leak as an official unveiling after Samsung India updated its X profile banner to show a trio of camera lenses and text that reads "The New Epic." That's joined by the teaser that something is "launching on October 4." That thing will be the Galaxy S23 FE with a post on X from the same account also confirming a new Galaxy Tab device is on set for the same date, too. And the date? If 4 October rings a bell for you that might be because it's when Google will announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, too.

It's official, but there's still time for another leak

Samsung might have confirmed what's coming but not before another leak could show us what appears to be a pair of promotional videos for the Galaxy S23 FE. They also give us a quick look at the handset from the front, although X's compression isn't doing either of these videos any favours.

As for what the Galaxy S23 FE will offer come that 4 October unveiling, we're expecting a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display as well as up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of silicon, it's likely to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or an in-house Samsung Exynos 2200 while a 4,500mAh battery is expected to be served by up to 25W wired charging.

Cameras will begin with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter while the rear trio will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto option, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide.

As for the tablet, it's possible that'll be the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. If that's the case we can expect a display of 10.9 inches although there continues to be talk of a Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with a 12.4-inch display, too.