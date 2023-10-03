Samsung has officially announced its latest smartphone. Samsung hyped its fans up with official details on the Galaxy S23 FE. The latest phone in the Galaxy S23 series will be available for pre-order from Samsung for $599 starting on October 5. Plus, if you prefer to order from Amazon, Best Buy, or just about anywhere else, you can get the phone from most major retailers and carriers for the same affordable price.

If you throw down your hard-earned cash on Samsung's relatively affordable smartphone, you won't have to wait too long to receive the device and start playing with it. As a nice bonus, Samsung usually offers a special deal if you buy directly from its store, though the company hasn't announced anything official yet.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is quite powerful for a phone at this price. That chip is supported by 8GB of RAM; you can choose either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It'll also feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. Samsung also included an impressive 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter with a 3X optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera.

You can buy the phone in any of the six available colors, but two are Samsung.com exclusive. You can get Graphite, Mint, Cream, or Purple from anywhere the phone is sold, and Indigo and Tangerine are only available from Samsung. Either way, there are some nice colors to choose from, so you can get the one that suits your tastes.