Samsung might not be launching a Galaxy S23 FE phone this year, which makes us wonder whether it will ever launch one at all.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is already on sale of course, and it's proven to be a popular one thanks to the three-device approach. But there had been some suggestion that a fourth Galaxy S23 was in the works and that it would be with us in 2023. Now, that's all been called into question.

That's after leaker Roland Quandt shared a tweet that said that it "doesn't look like there'll be an S23 FE this year." And while that doesn't necessarily mean that there won't be one at all, it might point to that being the case given the fact we can likely expect the Galaxy S24 lineup to arrive in early 2024.

That was unfortunately as much as the leaker had to share, but it doesn't sound good for fans of the FE lineup. There had been reports that Samsung might choose to ditch the Galaxy A74 in lieu of the Galaxy S23 FE, but that's all now up in the air given this latest tweet.

However, it was only in February 2023 that we heard that a Galaxy S23 FE was in the works and that it would come with a cheaper chip to ensure a lower-cost price point. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but a leaker had said that the Galaxy S23 LE would instead use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Is the once-popular Fan Edition lineup now done and dusted, or will it be resurrected in the future? If the latter, could we still see a Galaxy S23 FE or should we expect something entirely new come 2024? Time will tell, but anyone waiting for an announcement before upgrading from their current phone might be best served by looking elsewhere for now.