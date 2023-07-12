Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $600 $800 Save $200 During Prime Day 2023, you can get this phone for less than $600. The Galaxy S23 is factory unlocked on Amazon and boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ Flat Screen with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It's also equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 50MP wide main camera, and front-facing 12MP camera. $600 at Amazon

Prime Day is almost done, but there's an exciting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 you can't miss. The factory-unlocked 128GB model is currently 25% off during Amazon's summer sale. So best hurry before supplies run out or Prime Day 2023 ends.

The Galaxy S23 boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ Flat Screen with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. Under the hood, Samsung's flagship phone is equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, providing reliable power to keep you connected throughout the day.

When it comes to storage, the Galaxy S23 offers ample space. With 8GB of memory and the option of 128GB or 256GB storage, you'll have enough room for your photos, videos, and favorite apps. This ensures that you can carry your digital world with you wherever you go.

The camera setup on the Galaxy S23 is impressive as well. It features a 50-megapixel wide main camera that captures stunning, high-resolution photos with exceptional clarity and detail. Whether you're taking scenic landscapes or close-up shots, the camera delivers impressive results. The front-facing 12MP camera is perfect for capturing selfies or participating in video calls with friends and family.

Why should you buy this Samsung Galaxy S23 deal for Prime Day 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a compelling choice to consider during Prime Day, especially with its discounted price. With features like a stunning display, reliable battery life, and impressive camera capabilities, it's a smartphone that offers excellent value. The 25% discount during Prime Day makes this deal even more appealing. You can get a flagship Samsung phone for less than $600.