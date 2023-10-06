Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is nearly here, but we've got our eyes on Best Buy this weekend as we're seeing some great Samsung deals on flagship devices. From smart TVs you can get with up to $1,500 off, or laptops, and even phones, there are lots of Samsung deals to snag.

Best Galaxy S23 Best Buy deals

The Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are on sale right now at Best Buy, but you won't actually see a discount on the page. However, Best Buy is offering a $200 gift card with every purchase, which is great to save and use for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Those who buy the S23+ will get $150 while those who buy the S23 Ultra get $200. While you may not be able to use that money straight away, you will definitely be able to use it on Black Friday, for instance, or for any other order you will place until the end of November.

To take advantage of the $200 e-gift card, you'll need to use a valid email address to claim the gift, and then reply to the email Best Buy sends back within 60 days. In addition to the $200, you'll also get one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, four months free for Amazon Music Unlimited, and three months of Google One 100GB.

