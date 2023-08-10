When it comes to wearable technology, it's always been about watches and wristbands. Oura, though, has been on a roll with rings. They don't come with distracting screens and, with the right fit, are practically guaranteed accurate biometric readings. As more competitors are jumping in, it seems Samsung wants its own slice of the circle. Here's what we know so far about what the company might call the Galaxy Ring.

In all likelihood, Q3 2024 at the earliest

Late in July, Korean outlet The Elec relayed inside word that the earliest Samsung would pull the lever on mass production would be in August 2023. This terminology is a bit deceptive because a "yes" decision would only begin the road to mass production, spending the better part of a year in design and development. In addition, the company is also targeting medical-grade certifications - something that could take a year in some jurisdictions and much longer in others.

We could have to wait until the next summertime Galaxy Unpacked event (again, at the earliest) to see the Galaxy Ring alongside a Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, and Galaxy Watch 7.

As for the actual name of the product, the company has claimed trademarks for the monikers "Galaxy One," "Galaxy Pulse," and "Galaxy Rhythm." While Galaxy Ring does have a ring to it, it has already used the name for an Android 4.1 smartphone it produced for Boost Mobile in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy Ring hardware and features

Pulse monitor, blood flow monitor, ECG capability

Smart appliance controls

Samsung Health

We don't have fresh information on component sourcing other than for the circuit boards - they're coming from a Japanese firm named Meiko - but early patents tell of the usual health-tracking features such as blood flow and pulse monitoring plus ECG for detecting atrial fibrillation. In addition, the ring would likely also feature a capacitive touch surface to enable controls for smart home appliances and smartphones.

Beyond that, without an on-device graphical user interface, you can bet on either a device-dedicated app or some form of integration into the Galaxy Wearable app and Samsung Health for all those bits of biometric data.

Samsung Galaxy Ring rumours: What's the story so far?

Here are the stories we've been tracking about the Galaxy Ring.

July 28, 2023: Execs decide on the fate of Galaxy Ring production

The Elec further reports (in Korean) that executives are to make a decision about whether to mass produce the Galaxy Ring in August.

July 19, 2023: Samsung's reportedly preparing to launch Galaxy Ring, but what is it?

Reporting from The Elec and MySmartPrice indicates that Samsung has arranged vendors for the production of the Galaxy Ring. The ring itself is said to include sensors to make electrocardiograms and pulse monitoring possible. Alternative product names have been suggested.

October 19, 2022: Samsung's Oura Ring competitor pops up in a patent application

We get our first patent sighting for a smart ring from Samsung. Text and pictures indicate capabilities including measuring blood flow, pulse, ECGs, and controlling smart appliances like smartphones and smart TVs.