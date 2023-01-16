The next Samsung Galaxy Fold phone might fix one annoyance and improve on a vital feature all in one fell swoop, according to new reports.

With Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year expectations are understandably high for what could be the best foldable on the market once it arrives. Now, new reports suggest that Samsung is set to fix the screen crease annoyance while upgrading the main camera in a pretty big way - making the new foldable a big upgrade for existing owners.

The first change, claims Naver (via Sammobile), is that Samsung is getting ready to make a foldable that has a less pronounced crease down the middle of its internal display. "Samsung has used a waterdrop-shaped hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold 5," it's claimed, meaning that the next flagship will fold completely flat and have a smaller, less annoying crease once opened.

It's thought that the change to a waterdrop-shaped hinge won't compromise water resistance, however. Samsung is expected to be able to maintain the IPX8 water resistance rating that is so vital for those concerned about their expensive foldable suffering from water damage.

The second improvement that Samsung is expected to bring to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is thought to be a new 108-megapixel camera. Actually, it isn't strictly new because it's said to be the same camera that's already used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is thought to be one reason that the phone will weigh 275 grams, up from the current 263 grams.

It's also worth noting that a previous report puts that weight increase down to a new place for storing the S Pen, so we might just have to wait and see how that one pans out.

With Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year we can expect to hear plenty more about it in the coming weeks and months, whether Samsung wants us to or not.