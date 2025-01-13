Summary Samsung is launching a new trade-in program called Galaxy Easy Compensation in Korea on January 14.

The program allows users to sell their old Galaxy smartphone to Samsung and get money back without having to purchase a new device.

Eligible devices include the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and S20 series. Samsung says the program will expand overseas, but its unclear if it will launch in the US.

Most smartphone trade-in programs require you to trade in your old device towards a new one. However, a new trade in program from Samsung looks to shake up the status quo.

Samsung is launching a new incentive called the "Galaxy Easy Compensation" program on January 14 in South Korea. The program allows users to sell their old Galaxy smartphone to Samsung and receive money back without having to buy a new smartphone. While the program is launching in Korea at first, Samsung says it expects to expand the program to overseas markets in the future.

"We expect that this program will increase the long-term value of Galaxy products and contribute to the circular economy," said Samsung Electronics Vice President Jung Ho-jin in a press release (translated via Google Translate).

What devices are eligible?

Galaxy phones dating back to the S20 series can be traded in

Luckily, many devices are eligible for Samsung's new Galaxy Easy Compensation program, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and S20 series, and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Flip 4, and Flip 3. A notable exception from this list is the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung notes that eligible models may vary depending on the country, so if this program eventually makes its way to the US, it could be different.

Samsung will provide an estimated price for your old Galaxy phone before you trade it in. How much you get back for it depends on the device's condition, which Samsung organizes into three categories: excellent, good, and recycle. Samsung says, "The compensation amount appropriate to the grade is paid to the customer."

I think this program is a great idea, and as long as the trade-in values are fair, it will be much easier to get rid of an old Galaxy phone with no strings attached. The program will launch on January 14 in South Korea, and while Samsung says it will expand overseas, it's not yet clear which countries the program will become available in. If it does make its way to the US, it will be a quick, safe, and easy way for people to get money back for their old Galaxy phones.