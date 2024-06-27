Key Takeaways DeX is available on several Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It allows you to use your phone as a desktop-like computer when connected to a monitor, TV, or laptop.

Dex is compatible with a mouse/keyboard and offers a more intuitive interface for multitasking and accessing your phone's content on a bigger display.

DeX allows you to access your phone's content, messages, emails, and apps on a larger screen without constantly switching between your phone and computer or laptop.

Samsung's Dex is a built-in feature on Galaxy phones and tablets that turns the devicves into a desktop computer when paired with a compatible display.

It may be marketed as a PC replacement, but does Dex have what it takes to take on a Windows laptop, or is it just a gimmick? I tested it out on various platforms and compared it to an Asus gaming laptop to find out what it can do.

Related Is Samsung DeX a legit desktop alternative? I tried it to see. Samsung DeX turns your Galaxy phone or tablet into a full-fledged computer. Here's what you need to know about using it.

What is DeX?

Samsung's desktop OS has been around for longer than you might think

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung launched DeX back in 2017 with a docking station for plugging in your mouse, keyboard, and HDMI cable. The docking station has since disappeared, and connecting DeX to monitors via HDMI or USB ports is now possible.

It also works wirelessly on certain TVs and laptops, provided you have good Wi-Fi. Dex offers a Chromebook-like experience to access your apps, browse the internet, and send emails on a desktop version of your phone's interface.

Related Is Samsung DeX a legit desktop alternative? I tried it to see. Samsung DeX turns your Galaxy phone or tablet into a full-fledged computer. Here's what you need to know about using it.

DeX's pros

It's free

DeX is baked into Galaxy devices and doesn't require any additional costs or subscriptions. It's also easy to use and connects in seconds.

Works with existing hardware

Samsung DeX should work with your monitors, mice, and keyboards, so there's no need to buy special hardware to support it. That said, if you don't already own the previously mentioned hardware, you'll need to buy it to get DeX to work.

Excellent compatibility

One of Dex's biggest selling points is its flexibility. It works with most monitors, TVs, desktops, and laptops, allowing you to use it in many ways. It can work as a standalone system on a monitor or TV, or run parallel to your operating system if you're using a PC or laptop.

Convenience

Constantly switching between your computer and mobile device when working can be frustrating when working. With DeX you can read your messages, view your library, and access all your emails on an intuitive desktop interface without reaching for your phone.

Related How I turned a small, old flatscreen TV into a productivity monitor for free With the right adaptor and a DeX-enabled Samsung phone, you can convert your old TV into a productivity panel.

Dex's cons

Performance varies depending on your Samsung device

Samsung / Pocket-lint

You can expect different performance from different Galaxy devices when using DeX. For example, my Galaxy S22 delivers a clunky DeX experience with occasional screen stutters and disconnects when it gets too hot. Using DeX with an S24 is a different story, and I have a stable connection with excellent app performance no matter what I'm doing.

Hardware limitations

Dex's performance is limited to your phone's hardware capabilities. This means that it's ideal for lighter tasks like browsing and watching videos, but it won't be up for handling the complex graphics required for gaming or design work.

Software compatibility

Most Android apps work well and provide the same user experience regardless of the monitor or laptop you're connecting to. On the other hand, DeX isn't designed for some desktop-specific programs and could crash or generate errors if you try to use them.

It can drain your phone's battery

DeX can drain your phone's battery faster than usual because of the additional power required to display your work on a larger screen. This might not be a problem if you can charge your phone while using DeX wirelessly, but it can be an issue if your battery is low, and you want to connect via the USB-C port.

Related How I turned a small, old flatscreen TV into a productivity monitor for free With the right adaptor and a DeX-enabled Samsung phone, you can convert your old TV into a productivity panel.

Hands-on testing to see what DeX can do

Using Dex on a TV

Samsung / Pocket-lint

I connected my Samsung Galaxy S24 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM to a 65-inch LG smart TV via DeX to test its capabilities and see if it's worth using. The first thing that impressed me was that I could easily connect wirelessly through the app without needing pesky cables. I can't overstate how handy this is when I'm sitting away from the screen on the sofa and using a wireless mouse and keyboard to navigate the menu.

Once connected, my phone interface was on a huge display with all the critical info, like remaining battery life and signal strength, conveniently displayed in the bottom right corner. I first tried DeX with common daily tasks like browsing the internet, sending Whatsapp messages, and watching YouTube videos. The cursor movement can't match the smoothness of a conventional desktop, but the lag isn't noticeable enough to be detrimental to the experience. It still passed with flying colors, and the experience was as good as using my phone, with no noticeable quality reduction in the videos I viewed.

The desktop-like experience was perfect for accessing all my phone's functions, and it only failed when I tried to run an app it wasn't designed for.

Next up was multitasking, and I experienced no issues with multiple browser windows and the gallery open while using apps like Kindle and Instagram. After seeing the positive results, I decided to test DeX with our custom CMS to see what it would do. It reached its limitation at that point, and all I got was the spinning circle indicating that it was loading after the login screen, but it didn't go any further.

Overall, I was impressed with how easily my TV could be turned into a makeshift Chromebook without cables. The desktop-like experience was perfect for accessing all my phone's functions, and it only failed when I tried to run an app it wasn't designed for.

Using DeX on a laptop

Connecting DeX to my Windows laptop was as easy as the TV, with no cables required. It provides the best of both worlds because I can work on the laptop and run DeX within a desktop window to access my phone content without it getting in the way.

I usually run a dual-monitor setup and minimize distractions by running Windows on the built-in display and dedicating the secondary screen to DeX. With this setup, I effectively have Windows and Android desktop platforms running in front of me, and I can instantly switch between them by moving the cursor onto the one I want to use.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Swapping between Windows and Android interfaces without touching my phone is a joy because I don't stop working when I get notifications and can access everything on the displays.

Dex's software and power limitations aren't as big a deal on my laptop because I still have enough power to run games and demanding graphics apps and only use it to access phone functions.

Using DeX on a monitor

Using DeX on a monitor was slightly more complicated because there was no wireless connection option, and I needed a USB-C to HDMI cable instead. Connecting via cable was straightforward because I have a free USB port for the wireless mouse and keyboard dongle. Older monitors without USB-C or USB ports might be more challenging, and you might need a USB-C to HDMI cable to connect.

My monitor user experience was similar to that of the TV despite the wired connection. I could easily access my apps and other phone functions and play YouTube videos and other content without any issues. If anything, the experience was marginally smoother, thanks to the cable, although it was less convenient because I couldn't move my phone without it disconnecting.

Related 8 tips to boost sound quality with Galaxy smartphones Here's how to get the best listening experience out of your Samsung Galaxy phone.

Windows laptop vs DeX

I compared DeX to my Asus Tuff Gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and 16GB of RAM to see if it's viable as a Windows replacement. It might seem like there's no competition between the two because of the power difference, but it's worth checking out the pros and cons before making assumptions.

Windows laptop pros

Compatible with most software

Emaki / Pocket-lint

I use this laptop for daily writing, light gaming, watching content, editing pictures, and countless other tasks because it works with most software. Windows probably offers the best compatibility, and you can run everything from graphics and animation apps to web-based business management or accounting software without any issues.

More Power

Decent Windows PCs and laptops have more oomph than the best smartphones to handle multitasking and other demanding apps. They also have better graphics cards for generating complex 3D imagery that game and animation apps require. On the other hand, the superior power can be overkill for light users who'll never use their computer to its full capabilities and can save money with a lightweight option instead.

Convenience

My laptop has a built-in display, trackpad, and keyboard, so I don't have to buy them separately. It also has all the ports I need to connect mice, speakers, and other peripherals easily.

Cons of a Windows laptop

Expensive

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Good Windows laptops can be pricey, depending on the specs. Depending on your requirements, buying a monitor or TV with a wireless mouse and keyboard and using DeX on your phone can be a far cheaper option.

Bulky

Lugging a 5.73-lb laptop with a charging block, mouse, earbuds, and stand isn't fun on longer trips because it gets heavy and uncomfortable quickly. If I'm not doing heavy work, I often carry a lightweight, portable monitor and use DeX instead.

You still need a phone

You might have the best PC or laptop, but you'll still need to buy a phone, which can cost over a thousand dollars for upmarket models. Instead of spending money on a premium laptop and phone and using both to half their abilities, it makes sense to buy a powerful phone only and use it for both roles if you can.

Windows user experience

I spend around 10 hours a day on my laptop, and it feels like an extension of my body because of all the shortcuts, bookmarks, and other settings tailored to my specifications. It is ready to handle anything at the touch of a button and runs my custom work CMS, countless open browser windows, and other tasks in the background without breaking a sweat.

I never have to worry about having enough power or whether the software will work because Windows is a stable and reliable platform trusted by business and personal users worldwide to provide the best experience for most applications.

Related 11 essential Windows apps that I immediately install on every new PC Windows PC apps like GIMP, VLC, and Ditto Clipboard have honestly made my life so much easier. I know they'll do the same for you.

DeX user experience

Youtube / Pocket-lint

The Dex user experience is similar to using a Chromebook with a familiar mobile-friendly design. I had no problem using Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and most apps I'd usually use on my Windows laptop, although they look slightly different on the new interface. The only thing DeX couldn't do was run my custom work app, and I don't expect it to be great for gaming either.

I think DeX's viability depends on your requirements. It's a decent replacement for most users who don't need bulky, overpowered laptops for their daily work when a compact Galaxy phone can do the same. The cost factor adds another dimension to the equation, and DeX makes up for its minor shortcomings by working with the hardware you already own and not costing a cent.

The Final Verdict

DeX has its advantages, but I don't think it could ever replace my Windows laptop as my go-to system because it doesn't work with my main work CMS and has power limitations. That said, it still works well for most tasks and can rival Chromebooks as an affordable alternative to Windows for students and other light users. Windows has a smoother and more polished feel, but DeX makes up for it with simplicity and familiarity with Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 100x Space Zoom, a vibrant, curve-free AMOLED display, an S Pen with great features, and a lot more wrapped up in a titanium package. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's statement on what a traditional slab smartphone should be in 2024. $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Samsung

For now, I use DeX as a parallel system running in the background on my laptop, and it provides terrific convenience with all my phone functions ready to use on my display. It also works well on my TV when I feel like working on my couch and with a portable monitor when I'm out and about and don't want the weight of a laptop.