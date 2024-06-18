Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 might copy popular pinch gestures.

Pinch controls can enhance user experience over rumored touchscreens for earbuds.

Leaked plans from the Samsung Members app signal concrete change.

As Samsung, Bose and Apple all fight it out for bigger marketshares in the earbud world, the companies all seem to be going in different directions as far as strategy goes. It’s going to be a while before we see which company has the right approach, as Apple might be going in a completely new direction while the Galaxy Buds could be headed toward a more familiar approach.

If the latest rumblings are correct, it would appear that Samsung is hoping to make a move with the Galaxy Buds 3 that could be aimed at courting AirPods customers who might be looking for a change from Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 moving towards AirPods design

Is familiar better than new?

While Apple might be making their AirPods a bit more complicated with a case that has a touch screen (in case you for some reason can’t control your music just using your phone) the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 could be basically mimicking one of the features that made the AirPods so popular in the first place. Rather than having to go to a whole other screen in order to control music and phone calls and any other sound that a user might be using. Samsung could finally be offering pinch controls on its earbuds.

Android Authority was among the first to find a little something tucked into the Samsung Members app v 5.0.00.11. Which hints at both the basic shape and look at the Galaxy Buds 3 design along with how the pinch gestures will control these new buds. It appears as though they're almost identical to how people currently use AirPods and Airpods Pro.

By all appearances, the double-press or tap functions should allow users to skip to the next track of whatever playlist they're listening to, while a triple-press will likely take them to the previous song for another listen. Should a call come in that is important enough to interrupt your tunes, the user will likely have to press on the stem to accept the call. This would be little lower on the stem than where the other pushes and pinches would be.

Function over form

Touch controls are all the rage

Touch controls have long been one of those things that headphones and earbuds have been trying to take advantage of more often. People simply like the idea of reaching up to their ear in order to change what they're listening to, or adjusting the volume or answering the phone. Especially when the phone is in their pocket. That’s why the rumored touchscreen on the new Apple AirPods rumors are so odd. It's moving in the opposite direction.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 do indeed have some touch and pinch controls, but they are controls that simply don’t work well enough to be all that useful. The wrong touch can do the wrong thing and end up messing up flow if you’re out on the trail, listening to your favorite play list while your phone is in a sleeve on your arm.

The pinch controls would allow for the Galaxy Buds 3 to avoid some of the "mistouches" that can be happen with the Galaxy Buds 2. They're are fixing a problem that's caused problems for users for a while now. And they need the revamping that appears to be on the way.

It's also worth pointing out that this particular leak, or finding, is closer to being reality than what I've previously talked about when it comes to what the AirPods could eventually include. Apple might not follow through with their patent filing. The company has all kinds of filings that don't appear to be on the way.

That this new plan for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 came from the Samsung Members app is a more concrete plan. It would seem that the company will be announcing this new feature in the near future. When it comes, the new feature, that feels familiar to those who have used a wide variety of ear buds will be a