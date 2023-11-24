Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $85 $230 Save $145 Samsung's flagship true wireless earbuds are a great choice for those with Samsung phones, packing in improved noise cancellation, a better design and 24-bit audio support for the first time. $85 at Samsung

There are a lot of great deals for Black Friday, particularly when it comes to true wireless earbuds, but if you have a Samsung phone like the S23 Ultra or the A54 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the perfect match. Even better, they're at a price lower than we've ever seen before.

Samsung has already slashed $70 off their asking price for Black Friday, taking them from $230 to $160 - already the lowest price we've spotted them at since their release last year. However, if you've got a pair of wired or wireless buds to trade in, you can take up to another $75 off that price - meaning you could pick them up for as little as $85.

Samsung's older buds get the higher rate of trade in value, but Airpods or other wired and wireless headsets will still get $50. Not bad at all.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

We really loved the original Galaxy Buds 2, and the Pro version deliver some great improvements on top. This includes a 15 per cent smaller body for a better fit, but perhaps most importantly, support for 24-bit music, instead of just 16-bit as offered before.

One of the reasons they are so suited to Samsung users, aside from the fast pairing they offer, is this 24-bit music is only supported when using SSC - Samsung Seamless Codec - something that is unique to Samsung devices.

They're basically Samsung's answer to the AirPods Pro, so of course they're going to save the very best features for Samsung owners.

Of course, there's noise cancelling here - Advanced Intelligent ANC, in fact. Which basically means that it can automatically detect your voice when you're speaking and switch to ambient mode so you can hear the reply. Very handy indeed.

There's also wider support for 360 audio, including Dolby Head Tracking, as well as multi-channel audio support designed to make your audio sound better. We really enjoyed the sound of the Buds 2, so we'd expect more of the same here.

And all this for $85? That's a Black Friday bargain if I've ever seen one.