If you're about to board a plane and need a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, right now is the perfect time to buy a pair. Wireless earbuds can be pricey, but thanks to this great deal, you can save cash and enjoy your music. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just dropped in price by 33 per cent at Amazon, so you can score a pair for only $99.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer some of the best specs on the market. They feature a 10 per cent sleeker design with adjustable earbud tips so you can get a comfortable, all-day fit. With three built-in microphones, you can take your calls on the go, too.

The earbuds come packed with great features, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) so you can enjoy your tunes without outside interference. When in use, the battery life won't be affected, either, as you can get up to 5.5 hours of playback with the ANC on. If you choose to wear them around the house without ANC, you'll get up to seven hours of playback. Plus, with built-in touch controls, you can tap and pause your music to jump into a conversation when you need to.

Right now, you can get the pair of earbuds in four colours for this great price: Graphite, White, Purple and Green. As Amazon has listed this sale for a limited time, we recommend picking them up sooner rather than later. After all, with an almost record low price, we can't imagine the price - or the stock - will stay around for that long.

