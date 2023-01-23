A new report serves up all the details about Samsung's upcoming flagship notebook.

Rumours are pointing towards Samsung launching its Galaxy Book 3 series laptops alongside the Galaxy S23 series phones on February 1.

This time around, though, the Galaxy Book family will welcome a new member, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

It was all but confirmed last week, as a blog post on the Samsung Newsroom read "soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories."

Still, we were left guessing as to what that could mean in terms of hardware, until a report from MySmartPrice revealed all the juicy details.

The report suggests we'll be seeing Intel's top-of-the-line Core i9 13900H processor along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

It'll have a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, too, making it a bit of a beast for gaming and graphically intensive workloads.

The display is expected to be a luxurious 16-inch AMOLED with a 2880x1800 resolution, it's paired with an AKG-tuned quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

The laptop is expected to be just 17mm thick and weigh around 1.8kg, very impressive for something so powerful.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is said to have a 76Wh battery and will come with a 136W USB-C power adapter.

MySmartPrice / Samsung

It's not just the flagship Ultra model that we're expecting to see at the event, though, the brand will also be launching the Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro in both standard and 360 variants.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is said to come in 14 and 16-inch options with either the Intel Core i5 1340P or i7 1360p on board.

Both models will feature 3K AMOLED displays, up to 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

We'll be covering everything that happens during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but if you want to catch it live, here's how you can do so.